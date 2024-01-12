Home » Investing Articles » There’s great value right now in the FTSE 250, especially in stocks like this one

There’s great value right now in the FTSE 250, especially in stocks like this one

Here’s why I think this FTSE 250 stock could soar in the coming years as operational progress drives higher earnings.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

According to my market data provider, the FTSE 250 mid-cap index is showing better value than its big brother, the FTSE 100 large-cap index.

For example, on Friday (12 January), the Footsie’s median rolling dividend yield was 3.5% and the FTSE 250’s was a chunkier 4.5%.

Meanwhile, the median rolling price-to-earnings ratio of the FTSE 100 was around 13.8, but the FTSE 250 looks cheaper at 3.1.

That situation strikes me as being unusual. The mid-cap index is known to have a stronger leaning towards growth than the Footsie, and growth usually attracts a higher valuation.

Meanwhile, the large-cap index is known to be good at supplying dividends and less able to deliver growth. So I’d expect the yield to be higher and the earnings multiple to be keener than the FTSE 250’s.

My conclusion is that select companies within the FTSE 250 index are likely displaying good value right now compared to their growth prospects. All we need do now is find them!

An attractive operating model

One decent candidate for consideration is housebuilding company Vistry (LSE: VTY).

The business stands out among the cohort of builders on the UK stock market because of its attractive, “high-growth, asset-light” operating model.

The company is focusing its operations “fully” on partnerships with other organisations such as local authorities, housing associations and other public sector organisations.

Such development opportunities help the company to deliver new affordable housing and value for the partner organisations involved. Often, such arrangements attract grant funding, which helps to make Vistry’s investment commitments efficient.

We’re talking about schemes ranging from complete estate regeneration through to new-build projects. The set-ups between Vistry and its partners enable the sharing of risks and rewards.

In today’s 2023 trading update, the company said it’s securing “high quality” partnership development opportunities targeting revenue growth of between 5% and 8% a year.

If Vistry can keep up that rate of growth in the coming years, the stock could make a steady investment from where it is today.

A fair valuation

Forward sales are up 12.4% year on year. The directors reckon that position augurs well for a step-up in total completions for 2024. Meanwhile, the easing of mortgage rates in recent weeks is “encouraging”. The directors are “optimistic” the lower rates will help stimulate demand this year.

It’s no secret that housebuilders suffered reversals in 2023 with many seeing plunging earnings, including Vistry. However, City analysts have pencilled in a modest mid-single-digit percentage rebound in 2024. On top of that, they expect a 15% hike in the shareholder dividend.

Set against those expectations and with the share price near 995p, the forward-looking earnings multiple for 2024 is around 11. The anticipated dividend yield is almost 4.9%.

I see that valuation as undemanding. However, there are risks. The most prominent one is the cyclicality in the business and the sector. As we’ve seen recently, general economic events can derail the company’s business at times.

Nevertheless, I see Vistry as a decent candidate for further research with a view to holding the stock for multiple years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

Analysts are forecasting Rolls-Royce shares to hit 400p+. Should I buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals some of the top analyst forecasts for Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, and wonders what he…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains his approach to buying bargain FTSE 100 shares in the coming year after an uneven decade for…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’d invest an empty ISA in these fabulous 5 dividend shares to target income of £1,250 a year

| Harvey Jones

Now looks like a good time to buy FTSE 100 dividend shares as many combine attractive valuations with high yields.…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £55,190 second income

| Christopher Ruane

A couple of hundred pounds each month could potentially set this writer on course for a second income of over…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Will the Burberry share price rise again soon?

| Kevin Godbold

Is all the bad news out now, making FTSE 100 luxury brand owner Burberry a good candidate for a share…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Growth Shares

Why 2024 could be the year for global growth stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains in detail how a shift in global monetary policy could be the spark to send growth stocks…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 reasons why growth stocks could leave dividend shares in the dust in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the dominance of AI and renewable energy, combined with lower interest rates, mean growth stocks are the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could drop below 30p in 2024

| Kevin Godbold

Not many FTSE 100 companies look as cheap as Lloyds shares, but is the market trying to discount hidden danger…

Read more »