Home » Investing Articles » Are UK shares set to rally? Here’s one pick investors should consider buying!

Are UK shares set to rally? Here’s one pick investors should consider buying!

Could UK shares be set for a turnaround? Our writer believes so, and details one stock she thinks investors should be looking at closely.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I reckon UK shares could be on the cusp of moving past the malaise of 2023. I’m certainly not saying we’re hurtling towards a bull market just yet. However, there is a consensus that interest rates may finally be about to go down and latest inflation figures have also shown a drop too.

With that in mind, I believe savvy investors should look to capitalise before any potential bull run. One stock I think they should be considering snapping up is Greggs (LSE: GRG).

Yummy

Greggs is a staple for many of us, and I know I’m a fan! It serves delicious savoury goods, pastries, sweet treats, sandwiches, hot drinks, and more. The business has many locations including high street stores, as well as convenient kiosk locations in airports, and train stations.

The Greggs share price performance reflects the up and down nature of UK shares as a whole in 2023, in my opinion. Greggs has seen its shares only increase 2% over a 12-month period. As I write, they’re trading for 2,600p. At this time last year, they were trading for 2,526p.

The investment case

Starting with the bear case, Greggs’s biggest issue right now, and potentially in the medium-term, is combating external macroeconomic factors. For example, rising costs linked to inflation could take a bite out of profit margins. If it passes these increased costs on to customers, it may see demand dwindle.

Another risk is that of growth plans. The property market has been struggling and commercial properties are included in this. Greggs could find it harder to source quality locations for growth at reasonable prices. Overpaying for locations could hurt its bottom line and sentiment.

Let’s look at the other side of the coin then. Greggs released a Q4 update a couple of days ago that made for excellent reading, in my eyes. Total sales for 2023 rose by 19.6% compared to the previous year. A record 220 new shops opened in the year, which shows the firm’s excellent propensity for growth. The final highlight I’d like to share is Greggs’s exceptionally strong balance sheet with plenty of cash in the coffers.

So despite macroeconomic headwinds, the business has performed very well. Alongside this, a dividend yield of 2.5% would boost my passive income stream. However, it’s worth noting that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, Greggs shares look decent value for money to me personally on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, I’ve no problem with paying a fair price for a wonderful company! Especially when I think it still has some way to go in terms of growth and returns.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, Greggs is one of a small number of companies to have navigated the current economic turbulence well. This is signified through its recent updates. Plus, if the business can grow at the rate it has and perform well during a downturn, how well could it do during a bull run? This prospect excites me.

As time goes on, and if more signs emerge that economic turbulence is a thing of the past, Greggs shares could really take off! I think now could be a good time to consider buying some shares ahead of this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy dividend growth stocks

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett has put on an investing masterclass for more than half a century, and it is something all investors…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price plummeted 6% this week. Should I be concerned or buy more?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Barclays share price experiencing extreme volatility, I’m wondering if there is something bigger going on in the UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget franchise royalties, FTSE 250 stock Domino’s Pizza Group generates almost 70% of its sales from this hidden business

| Roland Head

Domino’s Pizza has been an impressive long-term growth story. Roland Head reveals the secret sauce that boosts the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The FTSE is full of quality value stocks. Here’s one I like!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she reckons there are great opportunities to capitalise on value stocks and details a pick she’s…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 fantastic cheap shares I’d snap up in 2024

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is on the hunt for cheap shares and identifies two options that hold market leading positions in their…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

There’s great value right now in the FTSE 250, especially in stocks like this one

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I think this FTSE 250 stock could soar in the coming years as operational progress drives higher earnings.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Analysts are forecasting Rolls-Royce shares to hit 400p+. Should I buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals some of the top analyst forecasts for Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, and wonders what he…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains his approach to buying bargain FTSE 100 shares in the coming year after an uneven decade for…

Read more »