Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Vodafone shares cost less than 70p and yield 11%. Should I buy?

Vodafone shares cost less than 70p and yield 11%. Should I buy?

Vodafone shares have come down in price over the last 12 months. Is this a great buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone (LSE: VOD) shares fell almost 20% last year. As a result, they currently trade at a low valuation and offer a high dividend yield.

Is it worth snapping up a few shares in the telecoms giant for my portfolio? Let’s discuss.

Trading at a low valuation

Let’s start with a closer look at the valuation here. For the year ending 31 March, City analysts expect Vodafone to generate earnings per share (EPS) of 7.3 euro cents. They then expect EPS of 8.6 euro cents the following financial year.

This means that at Vodafone’s current share price of 68.6p, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is around 10.9, falling to around 9.3 using next year’s EPS forecast.

Now, for reference, the median P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 14 right now. So Vodafone shares are trading at a discount to the market.

This could be a value opportunity. However, I can see some reasons for the discount.

For starters, Vodafone isn’t generating any growth at the moment (while lots of other companies are). This financial year, revenues are forecast to fall by about 5%.

Secondly, the company has a massive debt pile on its balance sheet. At 30 September, net debt stood at €36.2bn. This is a bit of a risk now that interest rates are much higher.

It’s worth pointing out that Vodafone has set out a plan to improve its business performance. And it appears to be making progress here. For example, debt has been reduced lately.

If it can continue to deliver on this transformation plan, I can see scope for a move higher in the valuation and the share price.

Monster dividends?

Moving on to the dividend, it’s certainly eye-catching. Last financial year, Vodafone paid out a total of nine euro cents per share to investors. At today’s share price, that translates to a trailing dividend yield of a whopping 11.3%.

The thing is, I’m not convinced it can continue to pay out such large dividends.

As I mentioned earlier, earnings this financial year are only expected to be 7.3 euro cents. In other words, they won’t cover the dividend.

Secondly, there’s the debt pile I mentioned. I think the company is likely to prioritise paying this down.

It’s worth noting that the consensus dividend forecast within the analyst community is 8.3 euro cents per share for this financial year and 7.5 euro cents per share the following year. These are still large payouts.

In reality though, we don’t know what dividends will look like. Ultimately, there’s a fair bit of uncertainty here.

Should I buy?

Vodafone shares do have the potential to deliver solid returns from here, in my view.

If the company can improve its growth and balance sheet, its share price could rise. Meanwhile, I’d expect dividends to remain attractive, even if they’re cut.

However, given the lack of growth and large debt pile, I don’t see the shares as a ‘strong buy’ today. So I’m going to focus on other investment opportunities for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Centrica share price rose 45% in 2023

| Roland Head

Centrica’s share price soared last year, thanks to exceptional circumstances. So at the start of 2024, do the shares still…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d turn £200 a month into a second income for retirement

| Charlie Keough

Building a second income through the stock market is a dream for many investors. This Fool details how he plans…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Is the Barratt dividend headed in the wrong direction?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he fears the Barratt dividend might move down not up in the next several years --…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 steps to recurrent income of £1,000 by investing £11,230

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could target a four-figure recurrent income by spending les than £12,000 today on blue-chip shares. Here's…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Why I’d still buy this 24%-yielding passive income stock today!

| James Beard

The yield on this FTSE 250 passive income stock has been pushed higher by some serious allegations. But I'd still…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 magnificent dividend stocks for recurrent income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Identifying dividend stocks for passive income isn’t easy. There are many things to consider but our writer reckons she’s found…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this one of the best income stocks on the FTSE 100?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for the best income stocks to help boost her wealth, Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this financial…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £32,640

| Mark Tovey

FTSE 250 companies have historically outperformed the FTSE 100. That's why I'm eyeing up these companies on the FTSE 250…

Read more »