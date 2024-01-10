Home » Investing Articles » This is one of my top FTSE value stocks right now

This is one of my top FTSE value stocks right now

This value stock may be on the verge of becoming a new industry leader within the British real estate sector, yet the shares still look dirt cheap.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value stocks are seemingly everywhere right now. The stock market is still mending from the damage caused by the recent correction, so plenty of businesses continue to trade at discounted valuations. This seems to be especially true in the real estate sector, where the uncertainty surrounding interest rates has investors spooked.

While there is some cause for concern, not every enterprise is in jeopardy. And one from my portfolio that I’m tempted to start adding more to is LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP), especially since it may soon be joining the ranks of the FTSE 100.

Let’s take a closer look.

Commercial real estate empire

LondonMetric operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Its business model is fairly straightforward. It purchases a bunch of commercial properties across the country and then lease them to businesses, using the rental income to cover its own mortgages as well as pay shareholders a handsome dividend.

Looking at its asset portfolio, most of the group is concentrated in infrastructure related to logistics and warehousing. This has proved to be a smart managerial decision, given the rapidly rising level of demand being driven by the adoption of e-commerce.

With rental rates increasing in line with demand, the firm has been fairly consistent in expanding its cash flow. And so it’s not surprising to see that dividends have been hiked for eight years in a row.

The share price has been on a rollercoaster ride these past 18 months, due to rising interest rates. With inflation showing signs of cooling last October, the valuation enjoyed a bit of a rally. But since December, they’ve resumed a downward trajectory despite the underlying business continuing to thrive. What’s going on?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Becoming an industry titan

The cost of debt has risen drastically, and using equity isn’t ideal either, with depressed valuations. As such, it seems management is turning towards a mergers and acquisitions strategy to secure growth in 2024. In fact, the firm has recently announced it’s in early-stage acquisition talks with LXi – a rival real estate manager.

Assuming this transaction is successful, LondonMetric Property would become the second-largest generalist REIT on the London Stock Exchange. It would be just behind the FTSE 100’s Land Securities Group. The resulting real estate portfolio would be worth an estimated £6.4bn. And it would consist of warehouses, supermarkets, hotels, retail outlets, and logistics centres.

Taking a step back

Becoming a new leader in the British real estate sector undoubtedly sounds terrific on the surface. But the process isn’t exactly straightforward. Ignoring all the challenges relating to regulatory approval of such a large takeover, integrating acquisitions of this scale can be problematic.

Should LXi’s assets fail to live up to expectations, the balance sheet may become compromised. After all, if the majority of the firm’s cash flow goes to paying off loans, that leaves little room for dividends. That’s likely why shares have slumped in recent weeks.

However, in my opinion, this risk may be worth taking. The company has a long and largely successful track record of executing acquisitions. Therefore, I’m tempted to drip-feed more money into my existing position. I’d want to capitalise on the long-term potential of this business at today’s discount.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc and LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Persimmon shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Persimmon shares are among the best performing on the FTSE 350 in recent months. Dr James Fox wonders whether it…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch? Here are 3 Warren Buffett tips I’d follow religiously

| Charlie Keough

Building wealth when we're starting from zero can feel impossible. This Fool shares some tips from Warren Buffett that he'd…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I plan to snap up cheap shares and hold them for decades to come

| Charlie Keough

This Fool sees plenty of cheap shares available right now that he could buy and hold for the long term.…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A 9.7% yield but down 28%! Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight yields 9.7%, is very undervalued against its peers, and made a reported operating profit of £5.9bn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what could be in store for Tesco shares in 2024

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares were one of the best performers on the market in 2023. Here, our Fool investigates whether 2024 could…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s my Lloyds share price forecast for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith compares the positive and negative influences on the Lloyds share price last year and analyses what it could…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’d start making passive income with just £500 in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how he could achieve a better yield than a savings account from dividend stocks as a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

UK shares: 2 stocks I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks interest rates could send UK shares lower in the near future. So what’s on his list of…

Read more »