Home » Investing Articles » The Greggs share price is up again! Can this juggernaut continue to grow?

The Greggs share price is up again! Can this juggernaut continue to grow?

Here’s why I think Greggs is a best-in-class operation and the share price looks set to continue its long-term uptrend for years.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a good chance the Greggs (LSE: GRG) share price will continue its long-term uptrend for many years.

Over the past couple of decades, the company has evolved its growth strategy and executed it well.

The directors haven’t done everything right. However, they appear to have responded well to feedback from prior outcomes. Now, the Greggs growth juggernaut pushes forward with almost unstoppable momentum.

For example, it’s hard to fault the way the management team built the brand. In one recent visit to Greggs, I was served by a cheerful chap wearing a festive jumper emblazoned with the company logo. However, it wasn’t company issue. He’d bought it himself at Primark!

Who’d have thought a fast-food corporate identity could ever become a popular high street fashion item for teens, twenties and even older fans of the brand? Not me. The situation is a triumph of the firm’s marketing strategy.

Product optimisation

Another example of the company’s effective execution is its focus on optimising the product offering. Years back, the business used to operate different formats for its outlets. So one of the first masterstrokes was to concentrate on just the Greggs brand.

Then the company moved away from being a traditional bakery outlet provider and rebranded as a food-on-the-go business. It stopped selling loaves of bread, for example. Since then, the evolution has continued, such as when the pandemic struck.

Greggs used the Covid outbreak to slim down the range of its products. At the time, such a move made sense because of the difficult operating conditions. However, the range appears to have remained smaller ever since without the change appearing to affect sales.

It looks like Greggs managed to turn the adversity of the pandemic to its advantage by scoring efficiency gains. After all, a narrower focus is almost always a good idea for any business.

When a business clicks with consumers, success can breed further success. Greggs has been doing a good job of finding new routes to market. These days, the chain has expanded well beyond the high street and into digital channels too. It seems like we can find a branch almost anywhere.

An upbeat outlook

The stock was perky on Wednesday (10 January) when the fourth-quarter trading update arrived. Most of the news is good. For example, a net 145 new shops opened in 2023, suggesting expansion is alive on the agenda.

Like-for-like sales rose by almost 14% in the year. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures are easing, the company said. So the operating environment ahead could be smoother.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said the company intends to continue to invest in its shops and supply chain capacity for further growth in 2024. The outlook is upbeat and the business is on a roll, so to speak.

There’s no guarantee of a successful long-term investment for new shareholders. Despite the company’s prior success, the business operates in a competitive sector. It’s also sensitive to general economic conditions.

Nevertheless, I reckon the growth momentum will likely continue for years to come. The stock looks like a stalwart for my watchlist to buy on market dips and down-days for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £400 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £14,350 income

| Mark Tovey

By investing £400 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA every month, I hope to build up a war…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d spend £4,000 on these 4 marvellous FTSE 100 shares for over £600 of dividend income!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a quartet of quality FTSE 100 shares he'd happily buy today for their future dividend potential.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Persimmon shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Persimmon shares are among the best performing on the FTSE 350 in recent months. Dr James Fox wonders whether it…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch? Here are 3 Warren Buffett tips I’d follow religiously

| Charlie Keough

Building wealth when we're starting from zero can feel impossible. This Fool shares some tips from Warren Buffett that he'd…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I plan to snap up cheap shares and hold them for decades to come

| Charlie Keough

This Fool sees plenty of cheap shares available right now that he could buy and hold for the long term.…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A 9.7% yield but down 28%! Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight yields 9.7%, is very undervalued against its peers, and made a reported operating profit of £5.9bn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what could be in store for Tesco shares in 2024

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares were one of the best performers on the market in 2023. Here, our Fool investigates whether 2024 could…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s my Lloyds share price forecast for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith compares the positive and negative influences on the Lloyds share price last year and analyses what it could…

Read more »