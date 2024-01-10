Home » Investing Articles » Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity has trailed over 1, 3 and 5 years. Here’s what I’m doing

Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity has trailed over 1, 3 and 5 years. Here’s what I’m doing

Harvey Jones usually picks his own stocks but he’s put some money into Fundsmith Equity. Now he’s wondering whether to abandon ship.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fundsmith Equity is the UK’s most popular fund worth more than £24bn, but as it underperforms again is it finally time for me to sell?

Following the disgrace of Neil Woodford, Fundsmith manager Terry Smith is now the undisputed number one UK star fund manager. Yet he’s struggling.

Smith was ahead of the game when launching Fundsmith Equity in 2011, offering a simple philosophy rather than blinding investors with science: “Buy good companies, don’t overpay, then do nothing.” He also shunned fund management bad habits, such as high upfront fees, performance charges, market timing, hugging and index too closely and complex short-term trading strategies that all too often backfire.

Smith has slipped

Early performance was fantastic. Since launch in 2011, Fundsmith has delivered an annualised return of 15.1%. That compares to 11.5% on its benchmark index, MSCI World. Over the period, that’s the difference between 549.7% and 316.7%.

Following publication of Smith’s annual shareholder letter yesterday (9 January), Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, examined the recent Fundsmith performance and wasn’t impressed.

In 2023, the fund returned 12.3%. That isn’t bad, but its benchmark delivered 16.8%. Fundsmith has now underperformed in one, three and five years. Past performance isn’t everything. Yet Smith has lived by his stellar performance figures, now he may die by them. I’m talking metaphorically, of course.


2023Three yearsFive years10 years
Fundsmith Equity12.4%15.7%69.8%296.2%
MSCI World Index16.8%27.9%76.6%195.3%

In absolute terms, Fundsmith is still doing okay. As Khalaf pointed out: “Smith has a loyal following and a great deal of credit in the bank due to his long-term track record.”

But with the fund underperforming over those key periods for investors, he may struggle to win new converts, Khalaf added.

When I transferred three legacy pensions into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) last summer, one of the first things I did was put a chunk into Fundsmith Equity on 6 June. My stake is up a meagre 2.72% since then.

I prefer buying my own stocks

I invested most of the rest in UK stocks, and five I bought at the same time have romped ahead of Fundsmith. My returns from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, fund manager M&G, private equity specialist 3i Group, Legal & General Group and Lloyds Banking Group are all into double digits.

Even my humble FTSE All-Share tracker has smashed Smith, up 7.75%. Among my summer trades, only Unilever has done worse. Fundsmith’s underperformance is particularly shocking because it’s 67.3% invested in the all-conquering US.

So am I selling? Not yet. Recent US performance was turbo-charged by the ‘Magnificent Seven’ US mega-tech stocks. Of those, only two appear in Smith’s portfolio, Microsoft and Meta. By contrast, all seven appear the MSCI World top 10. They now look potentially overvalued to me.

Smith suffered because he shunned red hot tech to invest in slow burners like Stryker, L’Oréal, LVMH and Philip Morris. They’re out of favour but investing is cyclical and that could quickly change.

I already have exposure to US tech, through tracker L&G Global Technology. Smith gives me diversification into stocks I wouldn’t otherwise hold. I’ll keep a watching brief on Fundsmith, but any future funds are going straight into UK shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Taylor Wimpey Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £32,640

| Mark Tovey

FTSE 250 companies have historically outperformed the FTSE 100. That's why I'm eyeing up these companies on the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

20 years of dividend growth! Is this the FTSE 250’s greatest income stock to buy today?

| Royston Wild

I think Clarkson shares could help me grow my passive income over the long term. Here's why I'll aim to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come!

| Paul Summers

After a pretty awful couple of years, the Persimmon share price is showing signs of life. Paul Summers is cautiously…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £400 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £14,350 income

| Mark Tovey

By investing £400 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA every month, I hope to build up a war…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Greggs share price is up again! Can this juggernaut continue to grow?

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why I think Greggs is a best-in-class operation and the share price looks set to continue its long-term uptrend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d spend £4,000 on these 4 marvellous FTSE 100 shares for over £600 of dividend income!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers a quartet of quality FTSE 100 shares he'd happily buy today for their future dividend potential.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Persimmon shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Persimmon shares are among the best performing on the FTSE 350 in recent months. Dr James Fox wonders whether it…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch? Here are 3 Warren Buffett tips I’d follow religiously

| Charlie Keough

Building wealth when we're starting from zero can feel impossible. This Fool shares some tips from Warren Buffett that he'd…

Read more »