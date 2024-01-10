I’d drip-feed £400 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £14,350 income

By investing £400 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA every month, I hope to build up a war chest of savings that will yield a chunky passive income one day.

The journey to creating a substantial income through investing often begins with a disciplined approach, and for many, a Stocks and Shares ISA is the ideal starting point. Here, dividends from shares can accumulate tax-free, making it an efficient investment vehicle.

Dividends represent a share of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders. Owning shares in successful businesses means benefiting from these distributions without the day-to-day challenges of running the underlying companies.

Weighing up my options

With thousands of stocks to choose between, it’s easy to get a case of ‘paralysis by analysis’. In my opinion, a great way to narrow down the mind-boggling number of options is by homing in on the FTSE 100, the UK’s premium index of mega-cap companies. Among all of the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, they are the ones that sell goods and services globally, making their income more robust and internationally diversified.

The FTSE 100 includes companies from a wide range of different sectors, each one with its own dividend yield.

For instance, HSBC offers a yield of 5.22% and gives investors a chance to tap into the world of global finance. BP, an oil and petroleum giant with significant renewable energy investments, yields 4.8%. For those looking for even higher yields, mining giant Glencore stands out with 7.33%, and British American Tobacco impresses with a yield of 9.91%​​​​​​​​.

Incorporating these stocks into a diversified portfolio can provide a blend of stability and high yield, crucial for long-term income generation. By investing £400 monthly into a mix of these stocks and possibly some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for broader market exposure, I can steadily build a substantial investment pot.

Running the numbers

Considering the average FTSE 100 stock market return of around 7%​​, disciplined investing of £400 a month for 20 years could lead to a portfolio worth approximately £205,000. This sum, assuming the average annual return of 7%, could potentially generate a yearly income of about £14,350.

Of course, the market can crash, and dividends can be cut. That means these numbers are far from guaranteed, and I can only use them as a very rough guide.

Still, this strategy of regular investment is not just about building wealth but also instilling financial discipline.

Another benefit of tucking away money regularly is that it allows me to ‘pound-cost average’. In other words, I buy when stocks prices are high and when they’re low. That reduces the impact of market volatility and potentially smooths out investment returns over time.

I personally own shares in a FTSE 100 tracker, which gives me exposure to all the companies on the index. At the same time, I regularly research companies on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, using sources like The Motley Fool, to identify companies I’d like to increase my exposure to.

I try to invest £400 a month when possible, although sometimes I might put away more or less, depending on my outgoings and income.