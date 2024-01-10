Home » Investing Articles » I plan to snap up cheap shares and hold them for decades to come

I plan to snap up cheap shares and hold them for decades to come

This Fool sees plenty of cheap shares available right now that he could buy and hold for the long term. Here he explores one he’s eyeing.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think that within the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 there’s an abundance of cheap shares available for investors to consider right now.

My plan is to buy some undervalued stocks and hold them for the years to come. By doing this, I’m following in the footsteps of successful investors such as Warren Buffett.

2023, like the few years before, was another challenging spell for retail investors. And while we’ll be looking to catch a break, I’m not sure 2024 will be much easier. We’re probably staring another 12 months of volatility in the face. As it’s proved over time, the stock market is unpredictable.

But not to worry. In fact, I’m keeping my head up and searching for investment opportunities. As Buffett once said: “When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

Stock market returns

There are ample reasons that could deter me from investing in the market in 2024. But there’s one main reason that I ignore all that. And that’s because I play the long game.

Last year, the FTSE 100 returned a measly 2%. In 2022, it returned less than a single percent. They’re far from thrilling returns. Yet despite that, I plan to have my money tied up in the stock market for as long as possible.

That’s because time and time again the market has proven that the most effective way to reap its rewards is to invest for the long run. As such, I think in years and decades, not weeks and months. Since its inception back in the 1980s, the UK’s leading index has returned 7% on average every year. That’s more like it.

There’s always the option of leaving my cash in the bank. In fairness, I could get a relatively attractive return right now given high interest rates. But by leaving my cash stagnant, I’m missing out on the growth opportunities the stock market provides. What’s more, when interest rates fall, so will the interest I earn.

What I’d buy

With that in mind, one stock I think looks good value is BP (LSE: BP).

Last year saw the BP share price fall slightly, closing at around 466p. To me, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.2, it looks incredibly cheap. It also yields 4.9%, which would provide me with a tidy amount of passive income.

There’s an elephant in the room, of course. That’s the energy transition. BP relies on traditional products like oil. As we continue to push forward to a greener future, there’s the potential that the firm gets left behind. Nowadays, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investors won’t even entertain the idea of owning stocks such as BP.

However, I’m quite sure it’ll be some time before the oil and gas industry dies out. For the years to come, I think BP will be safe. On top of that, it also has a sustainability integration plan that it’s made headway with. This includes initiatives such as increasing its global investment in lower-carbon, convenience stores and power trading businesses from 3% of its annual investment budget in 2019 to over 30% of it today.

With some spare cash, I’d happily buy BP. In 2024, it’s stocks like this I’ll be targeting to buy now and hold for the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Persimmon shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Persimmon shares are among the best performing on the FTSE 350 in recent months. Dr James Fox wonders whether it…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch? Here are 3 Warren Buffett tips I’d follow religiously

| Charlie Keough

Building wealth when we're starting from zero can feel impossible. This Fool shares some tips from Warren Buffett that he'd…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A 9.7% yield but down 28%! Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight yields 9.7%, is very undervalued against its peers, and made a reported operating profit of £5.9bn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what could be in store for Tesco shares in 2024

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares were one of the best performers on the market in 2023. Here, our Fool investigates whether 2024 could…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s my Lloyds share price forecast for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith compares the positive and negative influences on the Lloyds share price last year and analyses what it could…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’d start making passive income with just £500 in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how he could achieve a better yield than a savings account from dividend stocks as a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

UK shares: 2 stocks I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks interest rates could send UK shares lower in the near future. So what’s on his list of…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m getting ready for a FTSE 100 surge in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

After years in the dumps, the FTSE 100 still holds so many stocks I think are too cheap. Could this…

Read more »