Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the BAE share price rose 30% in 2023

Here’s why the BAE share price rose 30% in 2023

The BAE share price soared in 2023 during ongoing regional conflicts. Our writer explores what caused the stellar performance and if it can continue in 2024.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) share price soared last year. But even with a 30% gain, it just about made it into the top 25 performing FTSE 100 stocks.

That said, its solid gain isn’t just limited to 2023. Over the past five years, it has grown investors’ money by 21% a year. That’s enough to turn a £10,000 investment into almost £26,000, including dividends. Impressive.

Rising price

The share price was aided by the firm’s strong financial performance, increased orders and higher dividend awards.

BAE operates in multiple business areas within aerospace and defence. Global defence spending rose in 2023 and this trend was driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

BAE benefited from several government and private initiatives. For instance, it will play a key part in helping Australia to purchase its first nuclear powered submarines.

It also received new investment worth £700m from the Ministry of Defence to build on innovation for the UK’s future combat aircraft.

There were many other contracts announced too.

Profits, profits, profits

Overall, the first half of 2023 saw orders up 17% to £21.1bn. Another £10bn of sales followed up to November.

BAE is a profitable, and well-run business. As such, it managed to convert sales into profits and cash flow. In fact, its free cash flow more than doubled to £1.1 bn. This is exactly what I like to see.

Some companies can grow sales but not profits. Yet profitability is what’s most important, in my opinion.

It also achieved a record order backlog of £66bn. Note that many of the major defence contracts secured now are executed over many years, which provides excellent visibility for future earnings.

Looking ahead

The group’s industry is addressing the many security challenges in multiple parts of the world. And demand for BAE’s equipment, technology and services are likely to climb, in my opinion.

With major elections taking place in 2024, misinformation campaigns are a growing concern too. Cyber security is likely to be a key area of focus and it’s also one of BAE’s business areas.

That said, the share price could be adversely affected by geopolitical developments. For instance, any signs of conflicts easing (which we all hope for) could cause a drop in its share price.

Being awarded contracts is just one part of the equation. It’s also important that BAE manages to execute on its projects. Cost overruns are a risk and could damage profitability and reputation.

Growth at reasonable price

I’m frequently searching for quality stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price. These are sometimes referred to as GARP shares.  

Some of the metrics that I look for include a double-digit return on capital employed, a double-digit profit margin, steady earnings growth and a solid balance sheet.

BAE Systems ticks all these boxes. In addition, it offers a 3% dividend yield.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 17, it’s not the cheapest it has been over the past decade, but nor is it the most expensive. Given that it operates in a structurally growing industry, it doesn’t look expensive to me at all.

If I had spare cash in my ISA, I’d buy these shares today for 2024 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £15,300 in this FTSE 100 stock 15 years ago, I’d have over £1m today!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 has had some massive winning stocks since the financial crisis, and this one has seen a more…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

The Hays share price is one of the FTSE 250’s biggest fallers? Here’s why

| Alan Oscroft

It's not nice when a stock I like becomes one of the biggest FTSE 250 losers of the day. Then…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could Meta stock outperform the rest of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

If we subtract the gains of the Magnificent Seven, the S&P 500 fell in 2023. So can Meta's stock deliver…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When will the IAG share price hit £2.50?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price gained 13% in 2023, but is there more to come? Dr James Fox explains why the…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

This is how I’m investing £100,000 in the stock market in 2024!

| Dr. James Fox

Investing in the stock market can be daunting for many. Here, Dr James Fox explains his choices for the year…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

“My fervently Foolish prediction for the UK stock market in 2024 is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Successful stock picking involves looking not only at businesses, but also what might be in store for the market conditions…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK blue-chip stocks to buy today? Royston Wild talks us through two ultra-cheap shares on his…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this defensive FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer buy?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a look at this private healthcare firm and considers whether the FTSE 250 stock is a shrewd…

Read more »