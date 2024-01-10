Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I identify juicy growth stocks and one pick I like!

Here’s how I identify juicy growth stocks and one pick I like!

This Fool provides her take on how she quantifies growth stocks she’s interested in and details one pick currently on her radar.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks provide a fantastic opportunity to boost wealth but they come with added risk and the potential for more volatility.

Here’s how I look for the best picks for my holdings. Plus, I’ll break down one opportunity I like in the form of FTSE AIM incumbent dotDigital (LSE: DOTD).

My approach

One of the biggest aspects I consider for any growth stock is the industry it operates in. There are often high-growth industries that could be set to soar for a number of reasons. An example of a couple are lithium or artificial intelligence (AI) tech stocks. With higher potential for growth than other sectors, there’s a good likelihood the right stock can soar.

Next, I take a closer look at where my potential pick sits in its industry. Is it a leader with an established customer base, track record, and data for me to review to make a shrewd investment decision? Alternatively, it could be a start up with a unique selling point or advantage such as cutting edge technology.

Finally, valuation is king! Buying shares at the right level can dictate whether or not I’m going to benefit from any growth. I can look to compound my returns and capital growth towards other growth stocks or even buy more of the same stock. It’s worth remembering some growth stocks already have growth priced in. Reviewing a price-to-earnings ratio as well as a price-to-earnings growth ratio is how I value shares.

Tech stock

dotDigital is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. This means it provides a bespoke software to its clients to help fulfil a purpose. In dotDigital’s case, it helps digital marketing professionals and e-commerce businesses.

As you may have noticed, online shopping and digital marketing have exploded in recent years. This was sped up by the pandemic a few years ago. It seems, while brick-and-mortar retailers are struggling, online only firms are thriving. I know, personally, I’m inclined to order certain things from the comfort of my home with a click of a few buttons rather than waste time, money, and fuel to travel out to shop.

With digital marketing spend and e-commerce only set to rise, according to Statista, there’s plenty of room for growth for dotDigital.

The shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 21. This is a tad higher than I’d like but the company has been on a good run recently, which I see continuing. In addition to this, a dividend yield of 1% would help me boost my returns and I’d reinvest these into other growth options. As the firm grows, I’d expect to see this level of return grow too. However, it’s worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed.

Risks and final thoughts

Competition in the digital marketing and e-commerce sector is one bearish aspect I’ll keep an eye on. Furthermore, continued macroeconomic volatility could hinder businesses spending on e-commerce and digital marketing channels. Both of these aspects could hurt dotDigital’s future growth, performance, and any returns too.

Overall, I think dotDigital is a great option for me as it is operating in a sector primed for further growth. I’d be willing to snap up some shares the next time I can.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Dotdigital Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 magnificent dividend stocks for recurrent income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Identifying dividend stocks for passive income isn’t easy. There are many things to consider but our writer reckons she’s found…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

These are the FTSE shares that I’m confident will help my portfolio take off in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I'm looking at three promising FTSE shares that I think will make a great addition to my portfolio in the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this one of the best income stocks on the FTSE 100?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for the best income stocks to help boost her wealth, Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this financial…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Up 25%, can the Sainsbury’s share price power higher?

| Andrew Mackie

As Sainsbury’s releases its results for the key Christmas period, Andrew Mackie assesses its prospects in the long term.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity has trailed over 1, 3 and 5 years. Here’s what I’m doing

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones usually picks his own stocks but he's put some money into Fundsmith Equity. Now he's wondering whether to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £32,640

| Mark Tovey

FTSE 250 companies have historically outperformed the FTSE 100. That's why I'm eyeing up these companies on the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

20 years of dividend growth! Is this the FTSE 250’s greatest income stock to buy today?

| Royston Wild

I think Clarkson shares could help me grow my passive income over the long term. Here's why I'll aim to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come!

| Paul Summers

After a pretty awful couple of years, the Persimmon share price is showing signs of life. Paul Summers is cautiously…

Read more »