Home » Investing Articles » I’m hoping to buy B&M shares following their price drop! Here’s why

I’m hoping to buy B&M shares following their price drop! Here’s why

The B&M share price looks like an attractive buy following recent weakness. Royston Wild looks at the FTSE 100 firm’s latest results.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Market buzz around B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) has fallen since its share price struck a record, closing highs of 609p last month. Now at 565p, the FTSE 100 share is trading at a 7% discount to those levels.

Investor interest in more ‘recession-resistant’ stocks like this has faded as hopes of interest rate cuts in early 2024 have grown. The theory goes that demand for discount retailers like this will decline as people have more money in their pockets.

I’m not so sure though. In fact I’m considering buying B&M shares for my portfolio following recent share price weakness. And exceptional trading numbers on Tuesday have boosted my bullishness on the company.

Strong sales growth

Today the company provided yet another strong statement in which it celebrated “strong profitable growth” for the ‘Golden Quarter’ (comprising the Christmas holiday season).

Thanks to solid transaction volumes, B&M said group sales rose 5% between 24 September and 23 December, to £1.6bn. Sales at its core B&M UK division increased 3.7% to £1.4bn, while on a like-for-like basis revenues were up 1.2%.

The facade of a B&M store in the UK.
Image source: B&M

Sales across its B&M France and Heron Foods banners also continued to rise strongly in the period, up 11.3% and 11.7% respectively.

B&M kept its full-year guidance unchanged as a result. It expects to record group EBITDA of £620m-£630m, up from £573m the year before.

The retailer also announced the payment of a 20p per share special dividend, in line with its capital allocation policy.

Upgraded forecasts maintained

Today’s update indicates that sales growth has cooled from the first half of B&M’s fiscal year. But that third-quarter result is still impressive given the exceptional comparatives of a year earlier (group sales rose 12.3% in 2022’s Golden Quarter).

Indeed, the decision to maintain its earnings forecasts (which were upgraded in November) is an indication of the firm’s continued strength.

B&M could continue to perform strongly too as consumer spending remains under the cosh.

Chief executive of the British Retail Consortium Helen Dickinson warned on Tuesday that “2024 looks to be another challenging year for retailers and their customers, and spending will continue to be constrained by high living costs.”

Having said that, Barclays data out today showed the broader discount segment struggling in December. Sales dropped 10.2% last month, possibly reflecting price slashing by the rest of the retail sector. It suggests that B&M can’t afford to rest on its laurels.

A top FTSE 100 buy

Analyst Neil Shah of Edison certainly expects B&M to continue making strong progress. He comments that

[its] ability to navigate economic uncertainties and focus on its everyday low-price approach positions it well for future success, emphasising a strong outlook and strategic execution.

The growth of value retail isn’t just a recent phenomenon. In fact, this segment has been growing rapidly since the 2008 financial crisis. And as the FTSE firm rapidly expands — the firm has vowed to open “not less than 45 B&M UK stores in each of the next two financial years” — I’m expecting sales and profits to grow strongly long after the cost-of-living crisis ends.

I think B&M shares could be a great potential buy for long-term investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are my bargain buy for 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a bumpy 2023, Lloyds shares are down 1.7% over the past 12 months. But big news may arrive on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares not called Rolls-Royce that I bought in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights two FTSE 100 shares that he bought for the first time last year and explains why he…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I reckon this FTSE 100 stock, around 35% below its high, is cheap and growing fast!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer has found a FTSE 100 company that he thinks has top-class margins and revenue growth rates at an…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Why are investors piling into Glencore stock?

| John Fieldsend

Glencore was one of the most bought stocks from investors in the UK last week. Should I buy shares myself…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price a bargain hiding in plain sight?

| Charlie Keough

The BT share price looks like a steal. Here our Fool breaks down whether now is a smart time to…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap UK shares to build my wealth in 2024 and beyond

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to invest his money in undervalued UK shares with the aim of building wealth. Here he explains…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

How I’d aim for £3.1k in recurrent income from these 4 stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build recurrent income from stocks with a strong track record and those that pay…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,500 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £535 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow exponentially through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »