Home » Investing Articles » Forget the Lloyds share price! I’ll buy this unloved bank trading at a 10-year low instead

Forget the Lloyds share price! I’ll buy this unloved bank trading at a 10-year low instead

The Lloyds share price is rising and I think there’s more growth to come. But this FTSE 100 rival could grow faster as it makes up lost ground.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price enjoyed a solid end to the year, rising 13.21% in the last three months. I’m delighted, because I bought the stock on 2 June and 9 September, and ended the year comfortably ahead. I recently reinvested my first dividend.

Nothing will part me from my Lloyds shares today. I plan to hold them for years, and with luck, decades.

I was even toying with the idea of buying more of them, but now I’m wondering if there’s a better opportunity elsewhere in the sector. Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, reckons that unloved FTSE 100 rival NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) looks great value today.

Battle of the banks

NatWest had an annus horribilis in 2023, its shares ended the year 16.97% lower, after the Nigel Farage debanking scandal forced CEO Alison Rose to resign. By contrast, my Lloyds shares rose 5.86% over 12 months.

Nathan says that “based on analyst forecasts for forward earnings, NatWest’s valuation is now at close to 10-year lows”. My ears pricked up at that. I love buying profitable companies when they’re cheap. Or to use Nathan’s words, when “weak investor sentiment does not reflect the longer-term prospects”.

NatWest is making money, recently posting a Q3 operating profit before tax of £1.33bn. However, this was lower than expected. It suffered as mortgage margins were squeezed by competition and customers shifted cash into higher-interest savings accounts.

As interest rates peak, net interest margins (which measure the difference between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers) will inevitably fall. However, after a sharp drop in the final quarter of 2023, Nathan reckons margins could now stabilise.

Much depends on how quickly inflation falls, and whether the Bank of England is swift to slash interest rates when it does. Happily, NatWest’s debt provisions for defaults are better than first thought. As mortgage rates fall, defaults are likely to stay low. NatWest has relatively low exposure to higher-risk unsecured lending, which will help.

NatWest shares could rebound faster

NatWest is slightly cheaper than Lloyds. It trades on a forecast price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 for 2023 and 5.75 for 2024. That compares to 6.64 and 7.31 for Lloyds.

NatWest’s forecast 2023 yield is punchier at 7.52%, and markets reckons it’s broadly sustainable too, forecasting 7.31% in 2024. Lloyds shares should yield slightly less, with a forecast of 5.81% in 2023 and 6.32% in 2024. That’s still a solid rate of income.

Nathan notes that the NatWest CET1 ratio, which shows how well capitalised banks are, is “very comfortable” at 13.5% and underpins the dividend. Lloyds is strong on this front too, with a CET1 of 14.8%.

I love my Lloyds shares but I’m tempted to take a stake in NatWest today. There’s a real opportunity but one thing worries me. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in his 2023 Autumn Statement that he’d investigate selling the government’s 38% stake in NatWest.

I’m assuming he’ll have to offer some kind of discount to tempt investors, and maybe I should wait for that. However, if NatWest starts climbing before then, I’ll kick myself. I’ll buy its shares when I have the cash. Hopefully this month – and definitely if markets dip. They’ll sit nicely alongside my long-term stake in Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why the BT share price rose 10% in 2023

| James Beard

The BT share price had a solid -- if unspectacular -- 2023. Our writer considers whether this performance is likely…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA in Aviva shares could give me income of £1,600 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the income being paid to investors in Aviva shares. As ever, it's important to check…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Income stocks: the best investment of the decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why he thinks buying discounted top-notch income stocks in 2024 could be the buying opportunity of the…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage share price dirt cheap in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price rose going into 2024, gaining more than 10% in December. Dr James Fox explores whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 234% in 1 year, Nvidia stock trades at a 35% discount to its target price!

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock surged in 2023 as demand for the company's GPUs skyrocketed. Dr James Fox thinks there's more room for…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Amazon share price rose 75% in 2023!

| Oliver Rodzianko

In our author’s opinion, Amazon is one of the strongest companies in the world. He’s a long-term shareholder and is…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for IAG shares for 2024 and 2025!

| Royston Wild

Hopes of returning dividends helped lift IAG's share price last year. Our writer Royston Wild looks at the FTSE firm's…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? Here’s why I’d aim for £31,377 a year in passive income with FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Royston Wild

Our writer Royston Wild explains how he plans to use FTSE 100 dividend stocks to build a magnificent passive income.

Read more »