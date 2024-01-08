Home » Investing Articles » Is the FTSE 250 correction a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer?

Is the FTSE 250 correction a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer?

The FTSE 250 has been lagging the FTSE 100 by double digits over the last two years, but is the UK’s mid-cap index now full of potential bargains?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since October 2023, the FTSE 250 has been on quite a roll. The index is up over 15%, potentially placing it on the path to reaching bull market territory in 2024. If that’s the case, investors could be set to reap some impressive returns in the coming months, especially since the index is still down 20% from its 2021 peak.

Stock market corrections happen a lot. But experiencing one as severe as 2022 is fairly exceptional. In fact, investors haven’t had to endure such a consistent decline since the 2008 financial crisis. And it’s possible that a similar event won’t repeat itself for a similar amount of time in the future.

That may sound like good news on the surface. But it also means that the ongoing recovery of the FTSE 250 could be the last chance to snap up top-notch companies at amazing prices for quite some time to come. With that in mind, let’s explore some strategies investors can use to capitalise on this potentially game-changing opportunity.

Investing in growth stocks in 2024

While there are numerous dividend-paying businesses in the FTSE 250, most are small- and medium-sized enterprises looking to join the ranks of the FTSE 100. That naturally gears the index more towards growth, and evidence of this is reflected in its superior long-term returns versus its larger sibling.

However, this performance has also come at the cost of significantly higher volatility. And that’s something investors will need to get comfortable dealing with if they intend to make the most of today’s buying opportunities.

Fortunately, there are some tactics that can help offset this risk factor. One of the most powerful is, arguably, diversification. By owning a wide range of firms from different sectors, the overall volatility of a portfolio can be reduced. At the same time, the impact of any positions that fail to live up to hopes can be offset by the success of others within the portfolio.

Another tactic to consider is pound-cost averaging. Instead of throwing a giant pile of cash into the markets in one go. Investors may be far better served to split this capital into smaller sums and drip-feed it into positions over time. This results in more transactions, increasing trading costs. However, it also means that investors have money at hand to capitalise on buying opportunities for both new and existing positions.

Riding on the tailwinds of a recovery

Since its inception, the FTSE 250 has delivered an average yearly return of around 11%, including dividends. That’s certainly nothing to scoff at. And given time, consistently investing a lump sum of capital each month at this rate could lead to a chunky pension pot.

However, during a recovery, returns can be sent into overdrive. Buying top stocks while they’re in the gutter paves the way to far bigger gains. And it’s possible to reap significantly larger returns versus the index’s historical average throughout 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5k of savings? I’d turn that into a lifetime of passive income with these simple steps

| Charlie Keough

With £5,000 tucked away, this Fool explores how investors can put that to use and begin to generate passive income…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy these UK shares to start earning a second income

| Stephen Wright

Even with high interest rates, Stephen Wright thinks dividend stocks are a better option than cash or bonds for investors…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

Legal & General shares could return 20% this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares currently sport a high yield and a low valuation. This leads Edward Sheldon to believe that…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks starting the year at 52-week highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes two FTSE 250 stocks that have been flying high recently thanks to strong demand, with momentum still…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

A stock market crash in 2024? I’m banking on it!

| Paul Summers

Our writer is hoping for the best but planning for the worst when it comes to stock market performance in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is this dividend giant the best bargain in the FTSE 100?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 investment manager is very undervalued against its peers, has high growth potential, and pays a stunning 8.7%…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

After a 660% rally, is it time to start selling Rolls-Royce shares?

| Stephen Wright

Should investors who own Rolls-Royce shares consider taking profits on their holdings? Stephen Wright thinks this strategy has hidden risks.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price is dirt cheap, but what’s the best banking stock for 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The Barclays share price fell 6% in 2023, and it's among the cheapest banking stocks out there. Dr James Fox…

Read more »