Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 watchlist: are Rolls-Royce shares now the greatest investment?

FTSE 100 watchlist: are Rolls-Royce shares now the greatest investment?

Rolls-Royce is the top-performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last 12 months, but can it maintain its upward trajectory in 2024?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While many FTSE 100 companies started recovering from the correction in 2023, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) stole the show. The once-struggling engineering giant executed a miracle comeback that led to a 220% surge in share price over the 12 months.

As such, the stock is now ahead of pre-pandemic levels while also being in a seemingly superior position. So, the question now becomes, can the group continue to deliver upward momentum in 2024? Let’s take a closer look.

Tailwinds keep blowing

Rolls-Royce has its fingers in many different pies. But the most important division seems to be its civil aerospace segment. Responsible for about half of all sales, the segment was beaten to a pulp during the pandemic. Consequently, there were genuine concerns that the business was heading for bankruptcy, ending a more than 100-year legacy.

But since Tufan Erginbilgic took over the corner office, such fears have been quelled. He quickly launched a fairly radical overhaul of the business, disposing of non-core operations, cutting thousands of jobs, and paving the way to more efficient operations.

When paired with the natural recovery tailwinds of the long-haul travel market, free cash flow (FCF) made an impressive return. In its 2023 interim results, FCF from continuing operations landed at £356m versus a loss of £68m a year prior. And management guidance for the full year has been upgraded to be as high as £1bn!

Is this likely? In my opinion, yes. Why? Because the travel market in the Asia Pacific region has finally started bouncing back with a massive surge in long-haul travel, largely driven by the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Subsequently, the management team have shared their medium-term goals for operating profit to reach between £2.5bn and £2.8bn, with overall margins landing between 13% and 15%. If successful, that would position the business among the best in class against its peers. And that certainly sounds like a promising investment opportunity in my mind.

Caveats to consider

As impressive as Rolls-Royce has been, there’s still a giant elephant in the room. Even with improvements in cash generation and the disposal of certain assets, the group’s liabilities still top its assets by more than £6bn!

Investors seem to be confident that this balance will shift in the future. And if management hits its targets, this assumption is realistic. However, this is far from guaranteed, especially since the firm doesn’t exactly have a long list of significant competitive advantages versus its rivals.

What’s more, if billions are being spent to shore up the balance sheet instead of being allocated to research and innovation, the company may find itself falling behind. So, where does that leave investors today?

Personally, I’m not convinced further upward momentum will be necessarily sustainable. At least, not while the firm continues to carry such a huge pile of debt. The restoration of free cash flow generation is undoubtedly a welcome sign. However, since this excess capital will more than likely be allocated to paying down debts, it doesn’t give as much flexibility compared to other firms in this space that are already in a superior financial position.

Therefore, despite its promising outlook, I’m still on the fence about adding this enterprise to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2024 market recovery: is it too late to buy cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how to find bargain buying opportunities while avoiding falling into traps as the stock market continues to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Starting with nothing in 2024? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Building wealth in 2024 when we're starting from scratch may sound impossible. Dr James Fox explains how Warren Buffett can…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Vodafone shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

Vodafone shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 over the past 12 months, leaving investors disappointed. Is there more woe to…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the two-year performance of BAE Systems shares and asks whether he'd buy the FTSE…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I’d back these FTSE 250 growth stocks to bounce back in style in 2024

| Paul Summers

Many FTSE 250 stocks had a difficult 2023. But our writer suspects that some could have a far better 2024…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the BP share price was highly volatile in 2023

| Andrew Mackie

The BP share price may have struggled in 2023, but this Fool continues to believe that it offers one of…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Targeting a £18,766 passive income starting with just £1,000 of savings?

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 100 shares can be a great way to build long-term passive income. Royston Wild shows how this…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m avoiding cheap Lloyds shares like the plague!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price sprang higher again late last year. But Royston Wild has no intention of buying this FTSE…

Read more »