Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 housebuilders set for a much better year ahead!

2 FTSE 100 housebuilders set for a much better year ahead!

With 2023 in the rearview mirror, our writer explains why these two FTSE 100 house building stocks could be set for a lucrative 2024 ahead.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite the doom and gloom of last year, I reckon FTSE 100 housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) and Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) could be about to embark on a much better year ahead.

I’ve decided the next time I have some spare cash, I’ll be buying some shares for my holdings. Here’s why.

Economic volatility cooling?

Rising interest rates, soaring mortgage rates, as well as heightened inflation created a cocktail of misery for the housing market last year. Completions, margins, and sales were all down for the majority of house builders.

However, inflation has shrunk, according to recent figures. Furthermore, the Bank of England (BoE) decided not to increase the base rate most recently. This has led many economists to believe interest rate cuts could be on the horizon. Mortgage companies seem to agree as they’ve begun to cut rates on mortgage products, which is good news for home buyers.

It’s worth mentioning we aren’t out of the mire yet. Inflation could creep up and the BoE could increase rates yet again. In addition to this, the current cost-of-living crisis isn’t helping people save for a deposit either. Food inflation and energy costs are still sky-high compared to pre-pandemic levels.

There are lots of positives ahead, if you ask me. House builders seemed to have been prepared for volatility with cash in the bank and ready to navigate stormy waters. Crucially, there is still a chronic housing shortage in the UK. House builders can help plug this gap and capitalise at the same time.

Finally, it is election year here in the UK! This means the current and prospective governments will no doubt view the housing shortage as a potential opportunity to bolster popularity points. There will likely be promises to boost house building.

My investment case

Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments are two of the biggest firms in their industry. A wide footprint and profile should help both to build more homes and boost performance. This is good news as it could help shares head upwards and boost investor returns.

At present, both shares look excellent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of nine for Taylor and 10 for Barratt. Interestingly, both stocks have seen their share prices climb steadily since November. Economic sentiment had begun to increase at the back end of 2023.

Next, housebuilders traditionally pay good dividends. At present, dividend yields of 6.6% for Taylor and 6.2% for Barratt are extremely attractive. Both are higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%. However, it’s worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed.

I reckon continued economic volatility and soaring costs are two risks that could derail both stocks from climbing in 2024. As costs soar, margins are squeezed, which can hurt investor sentiment, rewards, and growth plans. Plus, continued higher food and energy prices could dent house buying numbers.

Overall I reckon as 2024 goes on, both stocks will fare better than last year. I also believe this will be the case for the housing market in general. Now is a good time for me to buy some shares to capitalise. If I wait too much longer, I may miss the boat.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a lifetime’s chance to get rich?

| Cliff D'Arcy

FTSE shares have underperformed their US counterparts for many years. However, that pattern has changed since early 2022, yet UK…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Why has this penny stock just exploded 121% higher?

| Ben McPoland

Penny stock Angle (LON: AGL) leapt recently following some very encouraging news from the small, AIM-listed company. Should I buy…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 sizzling growth stocks that soared 12% to 31% higher in December

| Mark Tovey

These two FTSE 250 growth stocks had a roaring December, but can they keep rallying throughout 2024? Our writer would…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Growth Shares

Should I buy JD Sports shares after a 28% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

JD Sports shares just tanked on the back of a profit warning. Is now a good time to snap up…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

1 dirt cheap artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Despite being a dominant force in chip manufacturing, TSMC is trading at a bargain valuation. Here's why it's a stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I think will happen to the Rolls-Royce share price in 2024

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been through a brilliant spell. But can this run continue? Here, this Fools weighs up…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5k of savings? I’d turn that into a lifetime of passive income with these simple steps

| Charlie Keough

With £5,000 tucked away, this Fool explores how investors can put that to use and begin to generate passive income…

Read more »