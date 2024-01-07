Home » Investing Articles » Fundsmith Equity review: is it still a good investment in 2024?

Fundsmith Equity review: is it still a good investment in 2024?

Edward Sheldon takes a look at Fundsmith Equity’s recent performance as well as its stock holdings. Is it still a top fund today?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fundsmith Equity is one of the most popular investment funds in the UK – and for good reason. Over the long term, it’s delivered strong, market-beating investment returns.

I hold Fundsmith and it’s a relatively large holding for me. Is it still a good investment in 2024? Let’s discuss.

Investment strategy

Firstly, let’s look at the investment strategy here. Fundsmith is a high-conviction, concentrated global equity fund (it only holds 20-30 stocks) that invests in ‘high-quality’ businesses.

Its portfolio manager, Terry Smith, looks to invest in companies that are very profitable, are financially strong, and are resilient to change.

Once Smith makes an investment in a company, he typically stays invested for the long term.

Is this a good strategy? I think so. History shows that investing in high-quality businesses for the long term tends to produce strong returns.

That said, the strategy is not going to work all of the time. And with a concentrated fund like Fundsmith, there’s always the risk that returns could deviate from market returns significantly.

2023 performance

That leads me on to performance. In 2023, Fundsmith delivered a total return of 12.4%. That’s a solid gain.

But it’s quite a bit lower than the return from the MSCI World index, which delivered 16.8%. In other words, Fundsmith lagged the market.

Am I worried about the performance in 2023? Not particularly. That’s because 2023 was an odd year for the stock market in that a large proportion of the returns came from the mega-cap tech stocks (aka the ‘Magnificent 7’).

Fundsmith owns a few of these stocks, but not all of them. For example, it doesn’t own chip designer Nvidia, which rose 239% last year.

I am a little bit concerned about the performance trend however. For three years now, the fund has lagged the MSCI World index, as the table below shows.

Source: Fundsmith Equity

I’ll point out that long-term performance is still excellent. But I’m starting to wonder if Fundsmith needs more exposure to technology and, in particular, Big Tech. After all, we are in the midst of a global tech revolution.

2024 outlook

Looking at the fund’s top holdings as we start 2024, I think there’s a good mix of companies.

I’m happy that Microsoft is a large holding. It’s very well positioned in today’s digital world. I also like the fact that Novo Nordisk (weight-loss drugs) and Visa (electronic payments) are in the mix.

Top 10 holdings
Microsoft
Novo Nordisk
L’Oreal
Meta Platforms
Stryker
IDEXX
LVMH
Visa
Philip Morris
Automatic Data Processing
Source: Fundsmith Equity

It’s worth touching on the sector split though.

At the start of 2024, Consumer Staples was 28.6% of the fund and Healthcare was 26.7%. Meanwhile, Information Technology and Communication Services were just 19.6% combined.

Given this breakdown, I’d expect the fund to do well if market conditions are a little challenging in 2024.

However, if tech stocks were to dominate again, Fundsmith may continue to underperform.

My view

Of course, we don’t know what 2024 will bring. All things considered however, I still see Fundsmith as a good choice for my portfolio.

Like any fund though, it’s not a silver bullet. Therefore, I’ll also be investing in other funds as well as individual stocks (like Nvidia) to give myself the best chance of success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Microsoft, Nvidia, Visa and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Idexx Laboratories, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Visa. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 239%! Should I buy more Nvidia stock in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock took off in 2023 as its products proved integral to the generative AI boom. Has this left the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 healthcare dividend stocks to consider for passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three dividend stocks from the US and UK that could provide attractive passive income…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How should a beginner start investing?

| Stephen Wright

Which stocks should someone looking to start investing buy? Stephen Wright thinks Warren Buffett’s answer is the right one.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett urges investors to stay within whatever their circle of competence is. That leads Stephen Wright to the FTSE…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why wait to start investing? I’d put £300 to work right now!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sets out why and how he'd start investing this January with a spare few hundred pounds, even without…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the BP share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price has been pushed down since mid-October. Dr James Fox explores whether we're looking at buying conditions…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Putting aside £250 a month? Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for passive income. But it's what we do with the money we set aside that counts.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20k in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he identifies top-notch, high-dividend-yield stocks to build a 7% ISA portfolio in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »