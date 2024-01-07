Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 stocks I’ll be watching this week

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’ll be watching this week

Stephen Wright is watching for trading updates from Greggs and Persimmon this week. But which FTSE 250 stock is on his buy list?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A couple of FTSE 250 companies are set to release trading updates this week – both on the 10th. One is Greggs (LSE:GRG) and the other is Persimmon (LSE:PSN).

In both cases, I’m going to be watching closely. But my reasons for being interested in each are quite different.

Greggs

Greggs is on the list of stocks I’d like to buy. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just under 20, which is intrinsically fairly high but low compared to its historic levels.

The stock fell 7% when the business reported earnings in August as inflation cut into operating margins. Despite this, revenue and profits still showed what I thought was decent growth.

Since then, though, inflation in the UK has fallen significantly. So I’ll be interested to see how this is affecting the company’s profitability and how far this is an ongoing risk.

In addition, I’ll be looking to see how the firm is progressing towards its ambition of 3,000 outlets. To my mind, the potential growth from new stores is an important part of justifying its 20 P/E ratio.

I think customers associate Greggs with consistency, convenience, and low prices. As a result, I suspect it might hold up better than its competitors if the UK enters a recession in 2024.

I’m therefore looking to use the trading update for two things. The first is to assess the view of the company that I have and the second is to look for a potential buying opportunity.

Persimmon

By contrast, Persimmon isn’t really a stock I’m interested in buying. In the UK housebuilder space, I prefer Taylor Wimpey or Vistry, but I have an interest in the space for a number of other reasons.

I own shares in brick manufacturer Forterra, as well as real estate investment trusts Primary Health Properties and Supermarket Income REIT. Each of these is related to the property market.

With Forterra, the company makes more money when construction output is strong. And Primary Health Properties and Supermarket Income REIT both stand to benefit from higher property prices.

I misjudged the effect of rising interest rates on property prices in 2023. The fall in the housing market was much less sharp than I had anticipated. 

The reason is that lower demand (which I did foresee) was offset by a drop in supply (which I did not). As a result, the impact of increased borrowing costs was less profound than I expected.

I’ll therefore be interested in any information about how many houses Persimmon is building and how much it is selling them for. This might well offer useful data for the stocks I do own.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Trading updates

Working out which stocks to buy, in my view, involves knowing how the business is performing. But it also involves understanding how the company fits into the wider industry.

Trading updates can be useful for both of these purposes. That’s why I’ll be paying attention when these FTSE 250 companies issue their reports this week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Forterra Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, and Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£10,000-£15,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £21,800!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. It's the holy grail of investing. But how can we turn £10k-£15k…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested in JD Sports shares one month ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

JD Sports shares were hammered last week by a profit warning. I'm glad I didn't buy them a month ago…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in cheap shares to target a £24,567 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Can this writer earn thousands of pounds in passive income by putting a few hundred pounds a month into cheap…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Value Shares

I sold this FTSE 250 share to buy this fallen angel!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought this FTSE 250 share, only to see it crash within months. Though it has now bounced back, I've…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

One overlooked value stock I’d buy today and it’s not British American Tobacco

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 value stock is in need of a little love, after several years of poor performance. I think…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 137 shares a month of this FTSE 100 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The UK stock market is packed with quality shares that pay investors high-yield dividends. Here's my favourite for passive income.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Why wait ’til April? Here’s how I’d invest £800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why, rather than waiting until the annual April deadline for contributions, he’s thinking about his Stocks and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Fundsmith Equity review: is it still a good investment in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at Fundsmith Equity's recent performance as well as its stock holdings. Is it still a…

Read more »