Home » Investing Articles » FTSE shares: a once-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

FTSE shares: a once-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

Our writer reckons 2024 could offer him great opportunities to buy FTSE 100 shares for less than they’re worth, after an uneven decade economically.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past decade has not been an easy one for the British economy. That has had an impact on FTSE shares.

While the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares hit new highs last year, a lot of companies have not fared so well over the past decade. Blue-chip firms like Barclays and Lloyds have seen their share prices fall significantly over the past 10 years.

But I reckon the weakness of some leading shares could now offer me a good opportunity to try and build wealth.

Winners and losers

To start, it is helpful to try and understand why some shares have done worse than others over the past decade.

Winners like Shell and AstraZeneca have seen their shares go up in that period, thanks to factors like high oil prices and vaccine demand.

What about those underwhelming bank shares then? Have they been doing badly because of poor business performance? I do not think so.

In its most recent statement (for the first nine months of last year), Lloyds reported earnings per share of 5.9p. At the same point a decade before, that number was 0.4p. So while the share price is weaker than a decade ago, the bank’s financial performance is far stronger.

Out of fashion

What explains that apparent paradox? Partly, I think the current battered price of many bank shares reflects investors concerns about the risk that a weak economy could push up loan defaults and hurt profits. Indeed, that is one reason I currently hold no bank shares in my portfolio.

But I also think there may be a broader story, namely that many well-known FTSE shares in a variety of business sectors are currently priced much lower than has often been the case historically. UK shares have fallen out of fashion with many investors.

Cheapness and value

Just because a share has a low price does not on its own make it cheap. Value is about the difference between what you pay and what something is worth. If I buy a share I think is worth a lot more than its current price, I think I am getting value.

I could make mistakes, of course. Valuing shares always involves some judgment. But if I apply careful selection criteria and diversify my portfolio of FTSE shares rather than putting too much money into just one or two, I think I could lay the foundations for more wealth in future.

What I’m doing about it

Simply spotting a potential bargain is not enough. Without taking action, it would not be of any use to me no matter how great a bargain it may seem.

That is why, as we start a new year, I am looking for bargain FTSE shares to add to my shopping list when I have spare money to invest.

They may not be cheap forever, so I want to strike while the iron is hot!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Barclays Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9% yield? Here’s my 2024 M&G dividend forecast!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs up the M&G dividend forecast for 2024 and explains why he has no plans to sell the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a £51,562 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how putting a few hundred pounds aside each month, starting now, could lead to large passive income…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 New Year’s resolutions to help create a second income

| The Motley Fool Staff

Three Fool.co.uk contributors share their investment goals for 2024 in order to strive for a second, supplementary income.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

I’d prepare for a 2024 stock market crash!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer doesn't believe in market timing. But he's spending time now preparing for the next stock market crash, whenever…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method to build wealth in 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has been investing for decades -- and become a billionaire by doing so. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit £3, but is there more room to rally? Dr James Fox thinks this stock…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT is Stephen Wright’s top stock to buy in January. Here’s how he plans to build his…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP did this in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews his ISA and SIPP accounts to assess how his largest holdings performed last year. What's his takeaway?

Read more »