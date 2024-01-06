Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock to invest in SpaceX?

Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock to invest in SpaceX?

This Baillie Gifford-run investment trust in the FTSE 250 has a large holding in SpaceX, Elon Musk’s disruptive rocket company.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LSE: EWI) is a FTSE 250 firm that manages a portfolio of innovative smaller companies, typically with a market-cap of less than $5bn at the time of investment.

The trust’s top holding today is Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), which makes up 9.3% of the portfolio.

I’m very bullish on the privately-held rocket firm led by Elon Musk. So should I buy this stock to gain exposure? Let’s discuss.

A disruptive company

SpaceX has radically lowered the cost of accessing space by flying and landing its rockets multiple times.

In 2023, it achieved 96 orbital rocket launches, as well as two test flights of its giant Starship Mars rocket. Both of them exploded but another Starship is ready and waiting for a third attempt.

Meanwhile, Starlink, its internet-from-space service, continues to progress rapidly. This was created to help the company make money while it works towards its founding mission of reaching Mars.

The network currently consists of more than 5,100 active satellites, with the latest ones capable of beaming services straight to smartphones. This promises no more internet dead zones on Earth.

As of December, Starlink had 2.3m subscribers.

SpaceX is aiming for a mega-constellation of 42,000 satellites, which would make it truly dominant. It’s already estimated to have launched 80% of all Earth payload into orbit last year. No company or government comes close to it.

That said, Starship remains critical to the company’s long-term ambitions. A catastrophe could set the firm back years from a regulatory standpoint.

Constant underperformance

Of course, there’s more to Edinburgh Worldwide than SpaceX.

Here are the top 10 holdings, as of 30 November:

Source: Baillie Gifford

Looking further down the portfolio, I see a lot of early-stage biotechs. Indeed, the healthcare sector accounts for over a third (34.2%) of assets.

Now, I do love healthcare stocks, but I’m not sure I’d want that much weighting towards them.

Another concern I have is underperformance. According to Baillie Gifford, the trust has multiple time periods in which it has lagged its benchmark (the S&P Global Small Cap index).

This is obviously very disappointing for shareholders. It means they would have been better off buying a low-cost index fund.

For me, I can stomach one, two, or even three years of underperformance. Markets can do strange things. But a 10-year period does worry me.

My move

Additionally, there are some stocks in the portfolio that I have specific doubts about:

  • Chegg is an education firm providing online tutoring subscription services. But can’t students just use ChatGPT for homework nowadays without paying?
  • Huya is a Chinese live-streaming platform. But regulators in China have just brought in strict rules to reduce spending within video games.

Of course, I could be proved wrong on these and they do collectively account for only 1% of assets. But, on balance, I’d rather keep my SpaceX exposure to Baillie Gifford stablemate Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

That said, I do think the Edinburgh Worldwide share price could perform strongly when interest rates start heading lower.

Plus, there’s currently a 13% discount to net asset value (NAV). In other words, I can buy £1 of assets for 87p. So it could be worth a look for growth investors wanting to nab a potential bargain.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit £3, but is there more room to rally? Dr James Fox thinks this stock…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT is Stephen Wright’s top stock to buy in January. Here’s how he plans to build his…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP did this in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews his ISA and SIPP accounts to assess how his largest holdings performed last year. What's his takeaway?

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Marks & Spencer share price rose by 106% in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the exceptional performance of the Marks & Spencer share price over the past year, with a look…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

AI stocks boomed in 2023! What’s next for 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The big investment story of 2023 was the rise of Nvidia as one of the leading AI stocks. Dr James…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20,000 ISA to generate passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

Looking to build up some long-term passive income? I think 2024 might just be a great year to start, with…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could surge in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts rates

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England could cut interest rates in 2024. Here, Dr James Fox highlights a couple of UK shares…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is ITM Power the best near-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ITM Power share price has been on a rollercoaster ride since 2020, but is the hydrogen specialist getting ready…

Read more »