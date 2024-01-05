Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price peaked at 297p! But 2024 could be a lot tougher

The Rolls-Royce share price peaked at 297p! But 2024 could be a lot tougher

Investors need to tread carefully after a brilliant year for the Rolls-Royce share price as the company has to meet far higher expectations.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price was the FTSE 100 investment story of 2023. It skyrocketed almost 225%, nearly doubled its nearest competitor Marks & Spencer Group, while almost matching US chipmaker Nvidia‘s stellar performance.

Newsflash. There’s no way that’s going to happen in 2024. Any investor approaching this stock must accept they have missed the early fun. They must put all thoughts of making a quick fortune out of their heads. Things will get stickier from here.

This year will be different

‘New broom’ CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç had made an immediate splash by slamming his new charge as a “burning platform” and after the initial shock, investors loved it. It’s a trick he can’t repeat though. Other forces will drive performance now.

Rolls-Royce shares were down around 75% when he took over (they trade just 10.1% higher than five years ago). Expectations were rock bottom. Investors were thrilled to discover that one man reckoned he could make Rolls-Royce fly again, and he happened to be the man in charge. After the tough love, now that man has to deliver.

Erginbilgiç is aiming high with his plan to transform the company and quadruple profits in the next four years. Much of his early efforts are straight out of the recovery playbook, such as dispensing with 11,500 jobs to drive “efficiency, simplification and synergies”. The same goes for his plan to exit fringe operations and focus on the group’s “core electrical engineering activities” in Power Systems, Defence, and Civil Aerospace. 

Rolls-Royce is now aiming for an operating profit of between £2.5bn and £2.8bn by 2027, with operating margins of around 13-15%. Given that the group made a pre-tax loss of £1.5bn in 2002, that’s pretty ambitious stuff. Yet there’s a huge opportunity here to transform the company’s fortunes and build a real global player. It isn’t hard to see why investors are getting excited.

He won’t have it all his own way

Yet I’m not convinced by Erginbilgiç’s publicly-stated plan to negotiate hard with suppliers, which invites push back. It has already sparked a public row with Dubai-headquartered airline Emirates, which told Rolls to improve the durability of its products first.

Thai Airways has also switched business away from Rolls due to pricing issues with CEO Chai Eamsiri warning: “If you play hard, you may win in the short term but lose in the long term.” Sounds ominous to me.

Investors must beware that black swan events like war, pandemic or volcanoes could hit flying hours, and income engine maintenance contracts. Rolls is particularly vulnerable, given the high hopes built into its share price, which now trades at 152.72 times earnings. That said, the forecast valuation is a more modest 37.2 times.

I still think Rolls-Royce is on the verge of brighter times, and Erginbilgiç could rebuild its reputation as a Great British engineering company. Debt was once a huge worry. But it will fall to £2.3bn in 2023. In 2024, it could plunge to just £698m. The dividend will return this financial year. By 2024 it will yield just 0.58%, but should climb over time.

Yet after the excitement of 2022, investors need to cool down a little. The stock has come a long way in just one year but may be due a bit of retrenchment, in my view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I think could smash the market in 2024!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer details three UK shares she feels could be some of the best performers in 2024 and explains why!

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 fantastic growth stocks investors should consider buying!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor outlines two established firms that she also considers exciting growth stocks as their future potential looks great.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here are my 3 top picks for 2024 to aim for £20k in yearly passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author has found three great British dividend shares he’d use to aim to build a healthy annual passive income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What will it take to move the needle on the BP and Shell share prices?

| Andrew Mackie

This Fool highlights what he believes will be the big macro drivers of oil prices and what it means for…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy for passive income AND the next bull market

| Paul Summers

Some of our most established blue-chip stocks look like bargains. Paul Summers would buy now for passive income and, fingers…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’m buying FTSE 100 star BAE Systems as it pulls off deals worth billions

| Tom Rodgers

With conflicts raging in Ukraine and Israel, FTSE 100 defence giant BAE Systems could be the best pick of 2024,…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

With £10,000 in excess savings, should investors buy 21,070 Lloyds shares?

| Stephen Wright

With Lloyds shares below 50p, Stephen Wright wonders whether investors should consider buying them, or other stocks, as part of…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Why the Apple share price climbed 54% in 2023

| Stephen Wright

Despite falling revenues and profits, the Apple share price surged 54% in 2023. What did investors see in Warren Buffett’s…

Read more »