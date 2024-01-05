Home » Investing Articles » Down 72%, is now the perfect time to buy easyJet shares for the recovery?

Down 72%, is now the perfect time to buy easyJet shares for the recovery?

Airline stocks look attractive now that passenger numbers are recovering. Should I buy easyJet shares now while they’re still cheap?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: easyJet plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With easyJet (LSE: EZJ) shares still languishing 72% below pre-pandemic highs, now might be a great time to buy in for the post-Covid recovery.

In fairness, easyJet isn’t the only struggling airline. While Covid is now an afterthought for many, airline stocks haven’t rallied after being shell-shocked by the impact of the virus. But that might be about to change.

Data from OAG Aviation shows global flights for the end of 2023 bumped above the same period in 2019. Passenger numbers for 2024 are predicted to rise to a new record as well.

Revenues and profits

easyJet reported similar numbers in its latest update. In the three months to 30 September 2023, the airline flew 24.2m passengers – lagging only slightly behind the 28m in the corresponding period from 2019. 

Over the same period, total revenue was up from £5bn to £5.2bn and pre-tax profit up from £528m to £660m. 

Chief executive Johan Lundgren was optimistic, saying: “Our record summer performance demonstrates the success of our strategy and that demand for easyJet remains strong.”

This resumption in flying hours and passengers hasn’t overly impressed investors though. While the share price has been driven up in recent months, the current 508p share price trails its August 2020 figure after the shares crashed.

Analysts remain cautious too. JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Barclays all issued revised price targets after that update. None of the three expect any rise beyond 585p. 

Competitor IAG is struggling as well, with a share price that won’t budge higher than post-Covid troughs.

Is it a buy?

From my perspective, I’m looking at a company reaching record sales and profits yet still presenting a heavily discounted share price. Looks like a good buy, doesn’t it? Well, two things are putting me off. 

First, the firm diluted its shares during the pandemic. Many companies raised cash this way during Covid to keep the lights on, but it means easyJet has nearly double the number of shares in issue. Consequently, previous share prices aren’t a good comparison. 

Further, the pandemic highlighted how vulnerable the airline industry is in general. Lundgren even spoke of the Middle-East conflict having “an impact” and it’s hard not to be wary of future events that could impact air travel. 

easyJet trades at 12 times earnings as I write – lower than historical averages. Such a cheap valuation tells me other investors are also treading cautiously with this stock. 

Downsides

If the shares are cheap, then I might be looking at an excellent contrarian play here. easyJet looks to be rallying now the worst of Covid is over, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see more share price gains in the next year or so.

However, the uncertainty here worries me. My investing philosophy is to find value while avoiding risks. I don’t think there’s enough clear value here at present, so this stock will stay on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m hunting cheap shares in the New Year

| John Fieldsend

It’s no secret that equities in this country look underpriced right now. Here’s how I’m searching for the best cheap…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’m targeting world-class dividend stocks to buy and hold for 10 years!

| John Fieldsend

With the economy on shaky ground, here’s how I’m targeting the best of the best in dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could soar 30% in 2024!

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he's expecting big things -- over the next 12 months -- from the stock of the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3.6% and 11.3% yields! Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares?

| Mark Tovey

Vodafone and Airtel Africa are two FTSE 100 shares that have caught my attention. One has a sky-high dividend, but…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares have fallen to 52-week lows. I think they’re dirt cheap!

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 shares are really struggling. But Paul Summers believes they now offer significant value to patient contrarian investors…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2024 could be another spectacular year for easyJet’s share price! Here’s why

| Royston Wild

The easyJet share price looks dirt cheap on paper. Could this facilitate more impressive gains this year? And should I…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why 2024 could be the year to load up on FTSE 100 shares!

| Royston Wild

Will the FTSE index sink or swim in the new year? Here, our writer Royston Wild explains why he plans…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why JD Sports could be the hottest FTSE 100 dip buy after its share price collapse!

| Royston Wild

JD Sports' share price has slumped by double-digit percentages. Royston Wild explains why he plans to buy the FTSE 100…

Read more »