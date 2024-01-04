Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 shares could smash the market in 2024

These FTSE 100 shares could smash the market in 2024

The FTSE 100 had a weak 2023, rising by only 3%. However, I see these two Footsie stocks as poised to beat the wider index this year.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In my endless search for undervalued shares, I often trawl through the FTSE 100 index searching for hidden value. Ideally, I’m looking to buy into solid companies with strong earnings and cash flows. For example, here are two Footsie stocks my family portfolio already owns that I’d like to buy more of in 2024.

#1: BP

My wife and I bought BP (LSE: BP) shares in mid-August last year for 484.1p per share.

At first, things went our way, as the stock peaked at 558p on 18 October. It has since dropped to 473.45p, valuing this oil & gas supermajor at £80.8bn. Thus, we have a paper loss of 2.2%.

Why would I like to own more of this stock? First, because big can be beautiful and BP is valued at £80.8bn, making it the FTSE 100’s fifth-biggest business.

Second, because the shares are trading on a modest multiple of 3.9 times earnings, delivering a bumper earnings yield of 25.4%. Third, because the market-beating dividend of 4.7% a year is covered a powerful 5.4 times by earnings, making it among the most well-covered high yields in the market.

That said, I fully expect group revenues, earnings and cash flow to have declined in the final quarter of 2023. That’s because the oil price has dropped nearly 17% from its 2023 high in late September (an ongoing risk). Still, I hope that this negative trend is already priced in.

As a bonus, if energy prices do rise, then BP acts as a hedge against my own household bills. However, my main reason for owning this stock is collecting cash for years while the company evolves into a low-carbon energy producer.

#2: L&G

My second FTSE 100-beating share is venerable life insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). Founded in 1837, this Footsie firm celebrates its 187th birthday this year.

While previously working in this sector for 15 years, I became a big admirer of L&G, its business model and its management. Today, it manages assets worth around £1.3trn for 10m customers, ranging from individual savers to large corporations.

At the current share price of 246.2p, this group is valued at £14.6bn, making it a FTSE 100 middleweight. We paid 246.7p a share for our stake in July 2022, so we have a tiny loss on this buy (but ignoring dividends).

Nevertheless, I’d like to buy more L&G stock this year as I think it stands a good chance of beating the wider index. And while I wait, I’ll keep collecting cash.

The big attraction for me is this stock’s market-thrashing dividend yield of over 8% a year — around twice the Footsie’s cash yield. Also, L&G has raised this payout every year since 2011, bar leaving it unchanged during Covid-ravaged 2020.

Of course, as one of Europe’s largest asset managers, L&G’s fate is closely tied to that of financial markets. When shares and bonds are booming, L&G’s results usually follow suit. But if asset prices crash, as they did in 2022, then the company’s profits and share price can suffer.

In summary, I see both of these FTSE 100 stocks as offering superior risk-reward ratios in 2024. Hence, when spare cash comes along, I’d like to buy more shares!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in BP and Legal & General Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price rose 5% in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price gained in 2023, yay! But it was only a bit, and the bank sector still looks…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks? This 5% yielding option could soar in 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Income stocks can be a great way to boost wealth. Our writer explains why this pick could help now, and…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Vodafone share price fell 19% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

Last year proved to be a disappointing one for the Vodafone share price, but could the telecoms giant stage a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 101%, is Tesla now a horribly overvalued growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of the iconic EV maker doubled last year as the tech sector rebounded sharply. Has this left the growth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This 4.5% yielding defensive stock looks perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to boost her passive income, Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this real estate investment trust (REIT) as as a top…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

FTSE retail stocks take centre stage

| G A Chester

Get ready for a blizzard of Christmas trading updates from FTSE retailers! The January hullabaloo shouldn't be of too much…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £1k in the FTSE 100 at inception, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the FTSE 100 turned 40 yesterday and so takes a look at what would have happened if…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Market Movers

Why the JD Sports share price is down 24% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp drop in the JD Sports share price today and explains both the reasons behind…

Read more »