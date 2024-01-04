Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 looks a bargain for 2024

The FTSE 100 looks a bargain for 2024

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index turned 40 this week. Alas, it has underperformed the US S&P 500 for too many years. But that might be set to change.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Big news: the UK’s elite FTSE 100 index celebrated its 40th birthday yesterday. The Footsie started on 3 January 1984, quickly replacing its forerunner, the FT-30 index.

The index tracks the values of the 100 largest companies listed in London. Every quarter, relegations to and promotions from the mid-cap FTSE 250 index can happen, based on market values.

The FTSE has flopped lately

From its inception to about 2011, the UK’s main market index often matched the US S&P 500 index, occasionally trailing by wide margins during market bubbles. But for the last 13 years or so, the Footsie has been a damp squib.

Here’s how each index in the UK and US have performed over four recent timescales:

FTSE 100S&P 500
One month2.3%3.3%
Six months2.2%6.2%
One year1.3%23.5%
Five years12.4%86.5%
*Returns exclude dividends

My table clearly shows how the US index has comprehensively beaten its British counterpart over all four periods, ranging from one month to five years.

One clear trend was the S&P 500’s growth following the global financial crisis of 2007-09. Since 6 March 2009, the index has skyrocketed by a whopping 590.9%, turning $1,000 into $6,909. Meanwhile, the Footsie has only doubled over the same period.

The S&P looks toppy to me

Then again, the US market’s massive rise in recent years has left it looking rather pricey to me. At present, it trades on a premium rating of 21.6, delivering a modest earnings yield of 4.6%.

By contrast, the FTSE 100 is almost as cheap as it’s ever been. It trades on a lowly 10.4 times earnings, producing an elevated earnings yield of 9.7% a year.

What’s more, the Footsie is the clear winner for income. It offers a forecast dividend yield of 4.2% a year for 2024. That’s almost three times the 1.5% yearly cash yield from the US index.

The above performance figures exclude dividends, which would boost the Footsie’s yearly returns by a few percentage points. Therefore, on a total-return basis, the UK index isn’t as far behind as it seems.

The UK market’s deep value

With the S&P 500 looking almost twice as expensive on fundamentals as the FTSE 100, why does my family keep most of our portfolio in US stocks?

To quote my investing hero, billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett: “Never bet against America.” Since the Brexit vote in mid-2016, the vast majority of our wealth has been invested in US stocks, which have done us proud.

Also, with US stock returns thrashing those from the UK, going all-in on America has been a winning bet for more than a decade. But that might just be set to change.

Currently, I see deep value in individual FTSE 100 stocks, especially in unloved sectors such as banking, insurance, mining, oil & gas, consumer goods, and telecoms. That’s why my wife and I currently own 16 individual FTSE 100 shares and six FTSE 250 stocks.

As an old-school value investor, I intend to hold on to these stakes for as long as possible. That’s despite the fact that value investing based on fundamentals has underperformed go-go growth stocks for far too long. Perhaps this year will finally be the one where my FTSE 100 optimism pays off, as happened in 2022!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price soared 54% in 2023

| Paul Summers

The easyJet share price ended 2023 on a high note. Paul Summers takes a closer look at what went so…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

The Next share price just jumped. Is £100 in sight?

| Paul Summers

It's been a great start to 2024 for the Next share price. Paul Summers takes a closer look at the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use Warren Buffett’s ‘million dollar’ rule to build wealth and try to get rich

| John Fieldsend

Here’s one of my favourite Warren Buffett quotes where he talks about how much he could earn with a smaller…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Shell share price surged 57% in 2023

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks different approaches to the energy transition is why the Shell share price rose in 2023 as BP’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares had a stellar 2023. This writer sees a trio of reasons for him not to buy after the…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Potentially 61% undervalued, is this FTSE 250 stock an unmissable buy?

| Mark Tovey

Spire Healthcare is a FTSE 250 stock with amazing forecast earnings growth. More and more people are paying to avoid…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One number I think investors need to know before considering buying Tesco shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the number 27 is crucial for anyone thinking of buying Tesco shares. In his view, it’s what…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn £500 a month into a stunning passive income of almost £350k a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm investing flat out to create a handsome passive income from UK shares before I retire. I only wish I'd…

Read more »