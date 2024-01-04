Home » Investing Articles » FTSE retail stocks take centre stage

FTSE retail stocks take centre stage

Get ready for a blizzard of Christmas trading updates from FTSE retailers! The January hullabaloo shouldn’t be of too much concern to level-headed, long-term Foolish investors.

G A Chester
Latest posts by G A Chester (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There was no white Christmas this year for most of us in the UK.

But we are guaranteed a blizzard in January — a blizzard of Christmas trading updates from FTSE retailers.

A stack of high street names will be reporting on how they fared in what variety goods chain B&M European Value Retail calls ‘the Golden Quarter’.

As ever, we can expect Christmas trading to have firmed up some companies’ confidence in their full-year guidance. And some to lower or raise their expectations.

Let’s have a look at what’s in store.

Selection box

The table below shows just a bellwether selection of the many retailers set to issue trading statements in January.

It includes the dates scheduled for their announcements and the performance of their shares over the last 12 months.



Given the FTSE 100 was up just 3.8% in 2023, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 only marginally higher at 4.4%, it’s no exaggeration to say that most retail stocks absolutely whopped the market.

In demand

The shares of FTSE food sellers generally did well. And I also note that privately owned discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl have both already (2 January) briefed the media that they enjoyed their ‘best ever’ Christmases.

The shares of FTSE retailers with a value focus were popular with investors through 2023. Primark owner Associated British Foods (+51%) and B&M (+43%) were notable big risers.

And despite the much-touted ‘cost of living crisis’, investors also piled money into mid-market retailers. Marks and Spencer (+121%) was an outstanding performer, and Next (+40%) was another that attracted strong support.

Out of favour

Investor enthusiasm for retail stocks didn’t extend to sellers of bigger-ticket items and luxury goods.

Currys, the computers, TVs, and kitchen appliances emporium, was one of the two companies in the above table whose shares fell last year. They were down 6%.

DFS Furniture, another seller of bigger-ticket household items, which will also likely issue a trading update in mid-January (it hasn’t confirmed a date), saw its shares slump 21% in 2023.

Luxury fashion house Burberry (-30%) was another casualty. It issued a profit warning in November, citing a “slowdown in luxury demand globally”.

Similarly, investors shunned high-end watches and jewellery retailer Watches of Switzerland (-14%). This one has a trading update pencilled-in for early February.

Common headwinds

Despite positive investor sentiment for food, value and mid-market retail stocks on the one hand, and negative sentiment for bigger-ticket and luxury merchants on the other, there are plenty of common headwinds across the entire retail sector.

In early November, B&M noted that “an uncertain and ever-changing economic background makes forecasting for the full year difficult”.

And M&S itemised a number of the factors in play that are beyond retailers’ control. Namely: “Impact on the consumer of the highest interest rates in 20 years, deflation, geopolitical events, and erratic weather.”

Hyperactivity

With heightened potential for Christmas tales of the unexpected — positive or negative — in January’s flurry of updates, it seems there may be more scope than usual for hyperbolic headline writers and excitable media commentators to ply their trades.

I’ve little doubt there’ll be big ups or downs in the share prices of at least some retailers on their update days. And that short-term traders will revel in their ‘expertise’ when they punt on the stocks that rise, and curse their ‘bad luck’ on those that fall.

Foolish investors

None of the January retail hullabaloo should be of too much concern to level-headed, long-term Foolish investors.

If you already own shares in a retailer, or are thinking of investing in one, its Christmas update may provide some useful new illumination or insight. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s no more than a further small step — forwards or backwards — in the journey of the company.

One short trading period alone will not define the long-term future of the business, or the success (or failure) of your investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Graham has no position in any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc, B&M European Value, Burberry Group Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, Pets At Home Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £1k in the FTSE 100 at inception, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the FTSE 100 turned 40 yesterday and so takes a look at what would have happened if…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Market Movers

Why the JD Sports share price is down 24% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp drop in the JD Sports share price today and explains both the reasons behind…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This 8.5%-yielding FTSE 250 dividend giant looks like a hidden gem to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 investment firm yields 8.5% and having been recently demoted from the FTSE 100 also looks undervalued compared…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Got a spare £1,000? I’d buy 28 shares of this FTSE 100 stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Investing £1,000 a month at a 6.5% annual return results in £1,000,000 after 30 years. Here’s how Stephen Wright would…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m buying these 2 dividend shares for 2024 and beyond!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is eager to snap up dividend shares in the opening weeks of 2024 and hold for the long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price soared 54% in 2023

| Paul Summers

The easyJet share price ended 2023 on a high note. Paul Summers takes a closer look at what went so…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

The Next share price just jumped. Is £100 in sight?

| Paul Summers

It's been a great start to 2024 for the Next share price. Paul Summers takes a closer look at the…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 looks a bargain for 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index turned 40 this week. Alas, it has underperformed the US S&P 500 for too…

Read more »