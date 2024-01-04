Home » Investing Articles » 3 penny stocks I’ll be keeping a close eye on in 2024!

3 penny stocks I’ll be keeping a close eye on in 2024!

These penny stocks could explode in value in the New Year. And our investment writer Royston Wild is waiting to strike.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best penny stocks to buy for my UK shares portfolio in the New Year. Here are three on my watchlist.

A top lithium stock

Investing in lithium stocks has considerable long-term potential as electric vehicle (EV) adoption takes off. The silvery-white metal is of course a critical component in the batteries that make them run.

Africa-focused Kodal Minerals (LSE:KOD) is one such stock on my radar today. It’s developing the Bougouni mine in Mali, which contains a whopping 31.9m tonnes of lithium.

The company aims to complete construction and start production in 2024. And it’s fully funded to get the project off the ground following a $100m cash injection last January from Hainan Mining. The deal, which saw the Chinese miner take a 51% stake in the project, helps reduce risk for shareholders.

Positive development news at Bougouni could lift Kodal’s share price through the roof. Though remember that bad news on this front would have the opposite effect. I’ll be paying close attention in the months ahead.

Cyber star

Buying shares in Israel-based businesses is a risky play today as the geopolitical landscape deteriorates. As a result I’m not planning to invest in BATM Advanced Communications (LSE:BVC) just yet.

But I’ll consider adding the company (which is headquartered near Tel Aviv) to my portfolio if the situation in the Middle East cools. It provides network and cyber security services as well as biomedical solutions.

Indeed, I’m especially excited about its BATM’s Networking and Cyber division as the digital revolution rolls on. A rise in state-sponsored cyber attacks, along with the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) for disruptive purposes, should also boost sales at the unit.

The penny stock recorded $32m of cyber security orders between June and December. I’m expecting it to have another big year in 2024.

Home comforts

Building materials suppliers like Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE:MBH) also have excellent long-term investment potential. The country’s housing stock is the oldest in Europe and requires constant updating. This provides a steady flow of revenue from the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) sector.

At the same time, Britain will need to accelerate construction of new homes to soothe a housing shortage and meet the needs of its growing population. So product demand from property developers also looks poised to soar over the next decade.

But at the moment I’m not tempted to buy Michelmersh shares. It warned in November that “contraction in the construction industry has continued” and this may remain the case in 2024 as the UK economy flatlines.

I’ll be keeping an eye on inflation data in the new year though, alongside Bank of England commentary on future interest rates. Signs that rates may come down sharply may signal a time to buy the brickmaker. This scenario would likely see its share price post more impressive gains on hopes of a housing market turnaround.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Could the UK stock market roar back in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is sceptical that 2024 will see a strong resurgence in the UK stock market. But he doesn't know…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

2 ‘no-brainer’ FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for 2024

| Harshil Patel

Due to business momentum, FTSE 100 leaders from 2023 could continue soaring in 2024. Our writer explores two of his…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a second income for life

| Paul Summers

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to shield a second income from the taxman makes perfect sense. But how would…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income in 2024!

| Royston Wild

I believe these cheap blue-chip shares could be great potential buys for investors seeking a second income. They're on my…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

BP shares have 5%+ dividend yields at current prices! Time to load up?

| Royston Wild

BP offers market-beating dividend yields at its current share price. But is the FTSE 100 oil stock a brilliant buy…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Nvidia share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

The Nvidia share price was a star performer on the US stock market last year. Royston Wild looks at the…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into lifelong passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd target passive income for life by investing £20,000 in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why the IAG share price rose 23% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

The IAG share price endured volatility last year, but patient shareholders were rewarded with higher returns than the FTSE 100…

Read more »