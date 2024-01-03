Home » Investing Articles » At 11p, is this penny stock a screaming buy?

At 11p, is this penny stock a screaming buy?

This penny stock popped 20% in a day, following a 150% rally in 2023. Its massive titanium find is driving investors wild. But dilution risk abounds.

Mark Tovey
Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This FTSE AIM-listed penny stock has recently grabbed headlines for its significant titanium discovery. The company is Empire Metals (LSE:EEE), based in Western Australia. Its Pitfield project, which is three times the size of Birmingham, could turn out to contain the world’s biggest reserve of titanium. Yet the company currently has a puny market cap of £63m.

Titanium, essential in various sectors from defence to consumer products, is on many Western countries’ critical minerals lists.

Houston, we have lift off

On New Year’s Eve, The Mail on Sunday tipped the company’s shares as a top buy for 2024. This was followed by a 20% one-day rally on the first trading day of the year, from 9.3p to 11p.

It’s possible the Empire Metals share price will cool off in the short term, as the enthusiasm created by the coverage dissipates.

Strong geology

The company’s 2023 interim results have been particularly encouraging. The share price surged over 150% last year, primarily driven by the Pitfield discovery.

Early exploration activities, including soil geochemical sampling and induced polarisation surveying, have reinforced the belief that Pitfield hosts a giant metal-rich mineral system.

The maiden drilling campaign has further confirmed the presence of a large-scale titanium deposit with consistently high TiO2 grades. The findings also indicate potential for multiple copper deposits within this system.

What tomorrow brings

The company reported a loss of £1m for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Its cash position was £1m at the time of the report. Following a successful £3m placing, the cash position is around £3.8m. This allows Empire Metals to expand its exploration campaign at Pitfield.

Empire Metals is now intensifying its exploration efforts. The current drilling program focuses on confirming high-grade titanium mineralisation and exploring the high-density core identified by an airborne gravity survey.

Despite the focus on Pitfield, Empire Metals also holds other promising projects in its portfolio. For example, the Walton Project, granted an exploration licence in April 2023, is located in a highly prospective area for copper, gold, and lithium. Exploration at Walton is expected to commence in 2024.

Given the potential of the Pitfield project to develop into one of the largest primary titanium mineral deposits ever discovered, the shares at 11p could represent a significant opportunity. The recent exploration success positions the company well on the global stage.

However, as with any early-stage exploration firm, investing in Empire Metals comes with risks. Technical and permitting delays have a habit of causing costs to spiral for early-stage exploration companies. That usually leads to the company diluting existing shareholders through new issuance. Indeed, the company will have no choice but to raise a lot more capital if it plans to build a functioning mine at Pitfield.

In light of substantial capital requirements and the euphoria surrounding the company currently, I have no plans to add Empire Metals to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why the IAG share price rose 23% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

The IAG share price endured volatility last year, but patient shareholders were rewarded with higher returns than the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares crash to £1.50 in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares crashing from near £3 to £1.50 sounds very unlikely right now, but there are a number of risks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 turns 40 — are its best years ahead of it?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the FTSE 100 celebrates its 40th birthday, our writer takes a look back at the past as well as…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Ashtead Group share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

Ashtead's share price rose last year despite difficult trading conditions. And I expect it to soar in the new year…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

FIRE movement 2024: 3 steps to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three simple investment principles from the FIRE movement he thinks make sense for many investors.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 22, this FTSE 100 stock still looks like a brilliant bargain to me

| Stephen Wright

By FTSE 100 standards, Bunzl shares aren’t cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks the company compares favourably with some much more…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Unilever share price fell 9% in 2023?

| Stephen Wright

The Unilever share price dropped last year even as the FTSE 100 climbed. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm has…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

3 savvy investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA come many investment options. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three areas of the market he’s…

Read more »