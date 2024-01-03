£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into lifelong passive income!

Charlie Carman explains how he’d target passive income for life by investing £20,000 in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks.

Building a sizeable passive income portfolio can provide financial security and peace of mind. After all, who doesn’t like the idea of earning extra money while they sleep?

I most certainly do!

If I was starting with £20,000, here’s how I’d target lifelong passive income by investing in dividend shares.

Stocks and Shares ISA

First, I’d open a Stocks and Shares ISA. Each UK investor has a £20k annual contribution limit to take advantage of.

With no taxes due on capital gains or dividends, using an ISA could be a neat way of maximising returns and minimising any potential liabilities to HMRC.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

UK dividend stocks

Next, it’s time to start investing for passive income. UK stocks might be an excellent place to start. FTSE 100 shares currently offer a 3.8% dividend yield on average. That’s higher than most major benchmarks worldwide.

However, I wouldn’t confine my ambitions to the wider index alone since some individual constituents offer a much higher yield.

One example in my portfolio is British American Tobacco, which sports a 9.9% yield. Claiming Dividend Aristocrat status, this stock’s been something of a passive income superstar in recent years.

However, some investors may legitimately take a dim view on the tobacco industry’s future considering the threat posed by increasingly stringent government regulations.

Fear not — there are several other high-yield UK dividend stocks to consider buying. Vodafone is one, with an 11.2% yield.

Moreover, for investors who value dividend security over chunky cash payouts, other Dividend Aristocrats with lower yields include the likes of Unilever and Diageo.

These companies all face risks and opportunities. Accordingly, it’s important to conduct careful research. But the takeaway message here is that there’s plenty of choice among UK shares.

Beyond British shores

Nonetheless, I’d diversify my portfolio across other geographies too. The US stock market’s an attractive option since most UK brokers offer easy access to shares stateside.

However, many popular American stocks don’t pay dividends. Leading tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon might be savvy picks for capital appreciation, but they’re not appropriate shares to buy for passive income.

That doesn’t mean the S&P 500‘s devoid of dividend stocks. Indeed, some shares in the index have very impressive dividend growth streaks.

Two I own are McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. They both have incredibly long histories of consecutively hiking shareholder payouts — 48 years and 62 years, respectively!

It’s important to note that by investing in US stocks, British investors are assuming currency risk as well as company-specific risks.

Targeting lifelong passive income

Armed with stock market ideas to consider, investors can turn their attention to the power of compounding.

By adopting a long-term mindset and reinvesting dividends, an individual’s wealth can expand greatly over the years, leading to greater passive income payouts further down the line.

For instance, £20k invested at 30 could grow into a portfolio just shy of £300k by 65 at an 8% compound annual growth rate. That would produce over £11,800 in yearly tax-free passive income at a 4% yield.

Although dividends and capital gains aren’t guaranteed, based on the stock market’s historic returns, this isn’t an outlandish projection.

It’s certainly good inspiration for me to continue focusing on turning my second income dreams into reality.