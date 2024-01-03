Home » Investing Articles » £20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into lifelong passive income!

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into lifelong passive income!

Charlie Carman explains how he’d target passive income for life by investing £20,000 in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a sizeable passive income portfolio can provide financial security and peace of mind. After all, who doesn’t like the idea of earning extra money while they sleep?

I most certainly do!

If I was starting with £20,000, here’s how I’d target lifelong passive income by investing in dividend shares.

Stocks and Shares ISA

First, I’d open a Stocks and Shares ISA. Each UK investor has a £20k annual contribution limit to take advantage of.

With no taxes due on capital gains or dividends, using an ISA could be a neat way of maximising returns and minimising any potential liabilities to HMRC.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

UK dividend stocks

Next, it’s time to start investing for passive income. UK stocks might be an excellent place to start. FTSE 100 shares currently offer a 3.8% dividend yield on average. That’s higher than most major benchmarks worldwide.

However, I wouldn’t confine my ambitions to the wider index alone since some individual constituents offer a much higher yield.

One example in my portfolio is British American Tobacco, which sports a 9.9% yield. Claiming Dividend Aristocrat status, this stock’s been something of a passive income superstar in recent years.

However, some investors may legitimately take a dim view on the tobacco industry’s future considering the threat posed by increasingly stringent government regulations.

Fear not — there are several other high-yield UK dividend stocks to consider buying. Vodafone is one, with an 11.2% yield.

Moreover, for investors who value dividend security over chunky cash payouts, other Dividend Aristocrats with lower yields include the likes of Unilever and Diageo.

These companies all face risks and opportunities. Accordingly, it’s important to conduct careful research. But the takeaway message here is that there’s plenty of choice among UK shares.

Beyond British shores

Nonetheless, I’d diversify my portfolio across other geographies too. The US stock market’s an attractive option since most UK brokers offer easy access to shares stateside.

However, many popular American stocks don’t pay dividends. Leading tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon might be savvy picks for capital appreciation, but they’re not appropriate shares to buy for passive income.

That doesn’t mean the S&P 500‘s devoid of dividend stocks. Indeed, some shares in the index have very impressive dividend growth streaks.

Two I own are McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. They both have incredibly long histories of consecutively hiking shareholder payouts — 48 years and 62 years, respectively!

It’s important to note that by investing in US stocks, British investors are assuming currency risk as well as company-specific risks.

Targeting lifelong passive income

Armed with stock market ideas to consider, investors can turn their attention to the power of compounding.

By adopting a long-term mindset and reinvesting dividends, an individual’s wealth can expand greatly over the years, leading to greater passive income payouts further down the line.

For instance, £20k invested at 30 could grow into a portfolio just shy of £300k by 65 at an 8% compound annual growth rate. That would produce over £11,800 in yearly tax-free passive income at a 4% yield.

Although dividends and capital gains aren’t guaranteed, based on the stock market’s historic returns, this isn’t an outlandish projection.

It’s certainly good inspiration for me to continue focusing on turning my second income dreams into reality.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Carman has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, Alphabet, Amazon, The Coca-Cola Company, and McDonald's. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, Unilever Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why the IAG share price rose 23% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

The IAG share price endured volatility last year, but patient shareholders were rewarded with higher returns than the FTSE 100…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

At 11p, is this penny stock a screaming buy?

| Mark Tovey

This penny stock popped 20% in a day, following a 150% rally in 2023. Its massive titanium find is driving…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares crash to £1.50 in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares crashing from near £3 to £1.50 sounds very unlikely right now, but there are a number of risks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 turns 40 — are its best years ahead of it?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the FTSE 100 celebrates its 40th birthday, our writer takes a look back at the past as well as…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Ashtead Group share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

Ashtead's share price rose last year despite difficult trading conditions. And I expect it to soar in the new year…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

FIRE movement 2024: 3 steps to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three simple investment principles from the FIRE movement he thinks make sense for many investors.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 22, this FTSE 100 stock still looks like a brilliant bargain to me

| Stephen Wright

By FTSE 100 standards, Bunzl shares aren’t cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks the company compares favourably with some much more…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Unilever share price fell 9% in 2023?

| Stephen Wright

The Unilever share price dropped last year even as the FTSE 100 climbed. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm has…

Read more »