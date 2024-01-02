Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 fund just loaded up on Meta stock! Should I invest too?

This FTSE 100 fund just loaded up on Meta stock! Should I invest too?

It was revealed in December that Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust had bought back into Meta stock, three years after selling it.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock nearly trebled last year as it benefitted from a tech sector rebound. Not many people saw that type of performance coming, myself included.

Also a surprise to me was learning that Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) had recently rebought Meta shares.

Why has it done this? And should I also invest in the social media giant?

I’m slightly baffled

Scottish Mortgage sold its Meta holding in 2020/21 after questioning whether the company could keep up its growth rate at scale.

Now the FTSE 100 trust has bought back in, saying the firm is set to benefit from generative artificial intelligence (AI) and digital advertising.

I do find this repurchase slightly baffling, to be honest. Meta’s four platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — haven’t really changed that much. It still makes massive profits from advertising and has long been using AI (for targeted ads, content moderation, and so on).

Plus, it must have been a $700bn-$900bn company when the trust reinvested. Scottish Mortgage typically invests in firms with a lower market cap than that.

Claire Shaw, the trust’s portfolio director, said Meta is an “advertiser’s dream, given that these platforms touch 70% of the connected population outside China.”

It’s interesting she mentions China because Scottish Mortgage also has a large holding in ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok.

There’s continuing speculation that the social media app could be banned in the West on security grounds. If so, Meta would surely stand to benefit from this. Meanwhile, ByteDance’s private valuation would likely plummet.

Of course, TikTok might never be banned. But Meta may prove a useful hedge for Scottish Mortgage in case it ever is.

A year of efficiency

Meta stock came roaring back in 2023 after a big cost-cutting initiative by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He called it a “year of efficiency”.

The company also reignited double-digit revenue growth after reporting its first ever top-line contraction in 2022. That was the year the company pivoted aggressively towards the metaverse after changing its name from Facebook in late 2021.

So if 2022 was the year of the metaverse, and 2023 the year of efficiency, what will 2024 be?

Well, going by the Q3 earnings call, it could well be the year of AI. Zuckerberg mentioned it a lot.

Will I be investing too?

Analysts are predicting net income to rise about 20% to $45bn in 2024. That means the stock is currently trading at around 20 times this year’s forecast earnings.

That’s not particularly expensive relative to other Big Tech stocks. But there’s the potential for tighter regulation and more privacy fines, particularly from the EU.

I don’t see Meta shares trebling again in value this year. But with a market cap of $909bn, the company is getting very close to re-entering the exclusive $1trn club it fell out of in 2021.

It would only need to rise another 10% to do so. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it get there, possibly this year.

Looking ahead, I think Meta could offer investors good returns. Facebook and Instagram are indeed the stuff of dreams for advertisers, and WhatsApp could still be monetised.

But on balance, I’m satisfied to be invested indirectly through my Scottish Mortgage holding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

History shows that 2024 could be a big year for FTSE 250 stocks. Here are 3 to look at now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Research shows that in the past, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index has delivered strong returns in the years following a…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

For wealth-builders, a (thankfully) better year than it might have been

| Malcolm Wheatley

Personally painful for many, 2023 at least saw no financial dramas. Markets helpfully registered modest rises.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Value Shares

Can Lloyds’ share price double in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds' shares are cheap right now, but for the price to double this year, we'd have to see one of…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 250%+, are these stocks right for my SIPP?

| Dr. James Fox

SIPPs typically have a long time horizon, allowing investors to ride out market fluctuations. So are these growth stocks right…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1k in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores how much he could have made by investing £1,000 in the FTSE 100 last year and how…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Imperial Brands shares for the 8.5% dividend yield?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock is carrying an enormous dividend yield at present. But do the risks outweigh the potential passive…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If the FTSE 100 booms in 2024, I think these stocks could lead the charge

| Kevin Godbold

Although these two FTSE 100 stocks have already performed well, operational progress could easily drive them higher in 2024.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Games Workshop share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

News of a winning media deal with Amazon could see Games Workshop's share price surge. But it's not the only…

Read more »