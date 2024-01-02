Home » Investing Articles » I could generate an extra £300 a month by buying 8,223 shares of this dividend stock

I could generate an extra £300 a month by buying 8,223 shares of this dividend stock

HSBC is a dividend stock with an eye-catching yield of 6.9%. This makes it an excellent opportunity for me to make some extra money on the side.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s the start of a new year and I want to generate some extra income in 2024. Therefore, I’m looking for a dividend stock that can provide me with a high yield.

There are some great shares to choose from in the FTSE 100. For example, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays have dividend yields of 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively.

However, HSBC (LSE:HSBA) caught my attention recently. It has a dividend yield of 6.9%, making it a better opportunity to make some passive income than most shares.

The dividend

The shares currently trade at £6.34. Therefore, an extra 43p of income can be made annually per share that’s purchased.

With a total outlay of £52,174 on 8,223 of its shares I could make an extra £300 per month. However, I appreciate this is an extremely large sum of money, and I wouldn’t want to make my portfolio quite so unbalanced and undiversified, of course!

It’s important to keep in mind that dividends aren’t guaranteed, but if I were to reinvest this extra money into buying more of its shares, this amount could grow greatly over time.

Furthermore, the yield provided by HSBC easily beats the meagre (in comparison) 3.8% provided by the FTSE 100 overall.

A truly international company    

What I like about HSBC is its wide international exposure.

It’s the largest bank in Europe in terms of total assets of $3trn. However, it has also identified high-growth regions in Asia in which it plans to ramp up investment.

One of these countries is China, which has seen its property market suffer recently. It has $13.6bn invested there. This would be a cause for concern if I were to buy its shares as it could result in write-downs for the bank (which has been the case in recent quarters). The geopolitical tensions between China and the West don’t help either.

However, I believe the slump in the Chinese property sector is only temporary. HSBC’s CEO Noel Quinn agrees, stating that the worst is over. Once it recovers (assuming it does), China could be very lucrative again.

Moreover, the Asian commercial banking sector is expected to grow from $3bn in 2022 to $16.3bn by 2031, presenting a great growth opportunity.

HSBC has doubled down on its decision to expand into Asia with its purchase of Citigroup’s Chinese wealth management business back in October 2023. This could be very rewarding for shareholders.

Now what?

Even aside from its investments in Asia, HSBC is faring pretty well in the high-interest environment. Revenue and earnings soared by 45% and 146%, respectively, in the latest quarter.

This helped its shares rocket by 18.5% in 2023, trouncing the Footsie’s 1.9% return in the same period.

It still, however, trades at a very cheap level, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.9. I think this is a bargain for a company with a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Moreover, I see strong dividend growth ahead, as I believe the opportunity in Asia can provide a sustained path to earnings growth. Therefore, if I had the spare cash to do so, I’d buy HSBC shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Games Workshop share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

News of a winning media deal with Amazon could see Games Workshop's share price surge. But it's not the only…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£1,000 to spare? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a yearly £500 passive income

| John Fieldsend

Turning £1,000 into a regular passive income of £500 or more isn’t a simple task, but here’s the strategy I’d…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by BAE Systems shares but may buy this cheap FTSE 250 rival instead

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares rocketed in 2023 and should perform well this year as global tensions rise. But is there a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £531 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Investing a relatively small amount into high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 key investment themes to watch in 2024

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie discusses two of his highest-conviction investment themes for 2024 and explains how he is positioning his portfolio accordingly.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Why I don’t think the Magnificent 7 can save the US stock market from crashing

| Andrew Mackie

As valuations among the Magnificent 7 stocks continue their inexorable rise, Andrew Mackie sees echoes with past financial asset bubbles.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£8,000 in savings? I’d buy 7,962 shares of this UK stock to aim for £269 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices rising, Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities in the stock market for investors after passive income.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’d buy today to hold for 10 years

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a FTSE 100 bank and a Warren Buffett compounder could be great passive income stocks to buy…

Read more »