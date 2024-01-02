Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the TUI share price fell 22% in 2023

Here’s why the TUI share price fell 22% in 2023

The TUI share price fell in 2023 even as bookings, revenues, and profits all increased. Stephen Wright looks at a potential FTSE 250 opportunity.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2023, FTSE 250 company TUI (LSE:TUI) saw its share price fall by 22%. At first sight, though, it isn’t obvious as to why.

Like a number of holiday companies, the business saw its bookings, revenues, and profits all recover from the pandemic. But unlike other travel firms, the stock went down.

Post-pandemic (part 1)

All over the stock market, 2023 was a year of post -pandemic normalisation. Resurgent demand saw  Rolls-Royce lead the FTSE 100 higher, while excess inventory in vaccine manufacturers caused Croda International to fall.

Elsewhere in the travel sector, easyJet and International Consolidated Airlines Group both saw their share prices surge. But TUI went the other way.

Things began brightly enough – the stock rose in January as the company announced that bookings were back above 2018 levels. And by the end of the year, revenues and profits followed.

That’s despite unusually hot weather causing wildfires in Rhodes and costing the company around £21m. So what did go wrong for TUI shareholders in 2023?

Post-pandemic (part 2)

TUI’s operations may have snapped back to their pre-pandemic levels, but its balance sheet didn’t. One of the big issues for the company at the start of the year was the amount of debt it had.

In order to repay a loan to the German government, the company announced in March it would be raising cash by issuing shares. As a result, the share count increased from 338m to 507m.

That’s a significant increase, but there are a couple of positives. One is that I thought the company’s communication with shareholders was outstanding – it was clear, straightforward, and honest.

As well as demonstrating good management, the share count raise also brought the company’s debt under control. The firm finished the year with net debt at 1.2 times cash profits, down from 2.8 times.

Outlook

Management’s forecast for 2024 is optimistic. The expectation is for bookings to grow by 11%, revenues to increase by 10%, and cash profits to be up 25%.

Considering where the company is at the moment, that would be extremely impressive and it would be hard not to see the stock as a bargain if that comes off. But I see reason for caution.

A look back over the last decade shows that TUI hasn’t put together three years of consecutive revenue growth during that period. That includes the pandemic, but isn’t the only reason.

The travel industry is highly cyclical and I’ve got an eye on a weak GDP situation for the UK in 2024. So while I hold TUI’s management in high regard, I’m cautious of the optimistic outlook.

A stock to consider buying?

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9, TUI shares look cheap. But I think that depends on the company’s earnings in 2023 not being a one-off.

I’m not convinced about this. With the UK on the edge of a potential recession, I’m hesitant about the outlook for the business in 2024.

I therefore think TUI is a risky FTSE 250 stock. Though, with the company considering delisting from the UK stock exchanges, it might not be a FTSE 250 company much longer.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Games Workshop share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

News of a winning media deal with Amazon could see Games Workshop's share price surge. But it's not the only…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£1,000 to spare? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a yearly £500 passive income

| John Fieldsend

Turning £1,000 into a regular passive income of £500 or more isn’t a simple task, but here’s the strategy I’d…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by BAE Systems shares but may buy this cheap FTSE 250 rival instead

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares rocketed in 2023 and should perform well this year as global tensions rise. But is there a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £531 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Investing a relatively small amount into high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 key investment themes to watch in 2024

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie discusses two of his highest-conviction investment themes for 2024 and explains how he is positioning his portfolio accordingly.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Why I don’t think the Magnificent 7 can save the US stock market from crashing

| Andrew Mackie

As valuations among the Magnificent 7 stocks continue their inexorable rise, Andrew Mackie sees echoes with past financial asset bubbles.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I could generate an extra £300 a month by buying 8,223 shares of this dividend stock

| Muhammad Cheema

HSBC is a dividend stock with an eye-catching yield of 6.9%. This makes it an excellent opportunity for me to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£8,000 in savings? I’d buy 7,962 shares of this UK stock to aim for £269 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices rising, Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities in the stock market for investors after passive income.

Read more »