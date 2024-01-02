Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy for a 2024 bull market

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy for a 2024 bull market

Which UK stocks can outperform in a bull market? Stephen Wright thinks a FTSE 100 conglomerate can beat the index if the stock market rises in 2024.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a strong finish to the year from the stock market, investor sentiment is strong for 2024. That’s got me thinking about which stocks can do well in a bull market.

Traditionally, UK stocks tend to do worse than their US counterparts when share prices are rising. But there are a couple of FTSE 100 stocks I think could do well in a helpful environment.

Strong market?

Why might investors want to prepare for a bull market? One big reason is interest rates.

Throughout last year, inflation was falling in both the UK and the US. As a result, there’s a chance central banks will lower interest rates at some point in the next 12 months. 

Of course, there’s a risk this might not happen or might take longer than investors are expecting. But it seems likely and it should be positive for share prices across the board.

Even if the stock market in general stands to benefit, individual shares are likely to be affected to a greater and lesser extent. And one in particular stands out to me.

The stock

The company in question is Halma (LSE:HLMA). Over the last couple of months, optimism about lower interest rates has already started driving the stock higher. 

The company is a conglomerate that aims to grow by adding businesses to its network and improving their operations. It works via three divisions – healthcare, safety, and environment.

With a company like Halma, revenues and profits are unlikely to decline in any given year. The biggest risk is that they don’t grow fast enough to justify a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.

Rising interest rates have made acquisition activity more expensive and caused growth to slow. This has caused the company’s share price to fall, but Halma should benefit if rates come down.

Resiliency

Halma is my top pick for a 2024 bull market. But that’s not just because I’m betting on the company to benefit from lower interest rates.

Despite the challenges, the company has managed to achieve 9% revenue growth in 2023. And it recently completed the acquisition of TeDan – a group of healthcare businesses – for £72m.

The ability to keep growing through a period of high interest rates and low GDP growth is a sign of a strong business. And it’s one of the reasons that Halma outperformed the FTSE 100 in 2023.

Halma shareholders stand to benefit from lower interest rates in two ways. Its share price should move higher with the rest of the market and its growth prospects should improve significantly. 

Should I buy Halma shares?

The more I look at Halma, the more impressed I am. The firm’s focus on finding businesses in its areas of competence and acquiring them has generated great results for shareholders over time.

In the next bull market – whether it’s 2024 or later – I expect it to be able to outperform the broader FTSE 100. So it’s on the list of stocks I’m looking at buying for my portfolio right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Games Workshop share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

News of a winning media deal with Amazon could see Games Workshop's share price surge. But it's not the only…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£1,000 to spare? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a yearly £500 passive income

| John Fieldsend

Turning £1,000 into a regular passive income of £500 or more isn’t a simple task, but here’s the strategy I’d…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by BAE Systems shares but may buy this cheap FTSE 250 rival instead

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares rocketed in 2023 and should perform well this year as global tensions rise. But is there a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £531 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Investing a relatively small amount into high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 key investment themes to watch in 2024

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie discusses two of his highest-conviction investment themes for 2024 and explains how he is positioning his portfolio accordingly.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Why I don’t think the Magnificent 7 can save the US stock market from crashing

| Andrew Mackie

As valuations among the Magnificent 7 stocks continue their inexorable rise, Andrew Mackie sees echoes with past financial asset bubbles.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I could generate an extra £300 a month by buying 8,223 shares of this dividend stock

| Muhammad Cheema

HSBC is a dividend stock with an eye-catching yield of 6.9%. This makes it an excellent opportunity for me to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£8,000 in savings? I’d buy 7,962 shares of this UK stock to aim for £269 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices rising, Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities in the stock market for investors after passive income.

Read more »