Home » Investing Articles » Yields of 7.07% and 5.7%! Are these 2 dirt cheap shares unmissable buys in 2024?

Yields of 7.07% and 5.7%! Are these 2 dirt cheap shares unmissable buys in 2024?

I’m drawing up a list of cheap shares to buy for the year ahead and these two FTSE 100 high-yielders tempt me. I’d only buy one today though.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has jumped 5.5% in the last couple of months, but there are still plenty of cheap shares on the index, including mining giants Glencore (LSE: GLEN) and Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO).

I prefer buying shares after a run of poor form, rather than when they’ve got their game face on and these two fit the bill. The Glencore share price has fallen 15.44% in the last year. It now looks incredibly good value, trading at 4.27 times earnings.

The Rio Tinto share price has climbed 8.19% in the last month but still ends the year roughly where it began, up just 0.14%. It’s cheap, but not as cheap as Glencore, trading at 9.1 times earnings.

Their performances could have been worse, given the problems afflicting China, the world’s leading consumer of metal and minerals for the last few decades.

China crisis hits miners

The Chinese economy has been looking shaky for years, as debt builds and ghost cities spread. This year’s post-Covid reopening was expected to fire up the economy, but proved a damp squib. Things came to a head over the summer with the $300bn bankruptcy of property developer Evergrande Group.

Swiss bank Julius Baer reckons Chinese growth will slow from 5.2% in 2023 to 4.4% in 2024, with home and retail sales particularly weak. The government is expected to continue its focus on “containing downside risks rather than providing a major growth boost”.

A year ago, investors were brimming with optimism over China. Today, they may be too pessimistic. It’s a contrarian call. Otherwise, Glencore and Rio Tinto may benefit from falling interest rates and a US soft landing, if we get them. The green transition may also boost demand.

Both companies faced issues of their own in 2023. Glencore’s nickel and ferrochrome output fell, amid maintenance outages and strike action. Yet it still hit output forecasts for copper, zinc, coal and cobalt and expects to report full-year adjusted earnings of between $3.5bn and $4bn. It has pretty hefty net debt of more than $28bn though.

Glencore’s debt is a concern

Rio Tinto’s Canadian iron ore production was knocked by extended plant downtime, conveyor belt failures and wildfires, but otherwise the group met production targets. Its debt is more manageable at $2.9bn.

Much now depends on macroeconomics. That’s impossible to predict, of course, so I won’t try. However, their cheap valuations offer both downside protection and upside potential. Since I buy stocks with a minimum 10-year view, I can give them time to deliver on the latter.

While I wait for the recovery there’s always the dividends. In full-year 2023, analysts expect Glencore to yield 7.07% and Rio Tinto to yield 5.68%. These are solid rates of income but future dividends from Glencore could prove a little bumpy, with analysts expecting its yield to drop to 3.85% in 2024. Rio’s should hold up at a better 5.93%.

I bought shares in Glencore over the summer. Given its high net debt and unstable yield, I won’t buy more. I’ve been meaning to add Rio Tinto to my portfolio for months and hope to scrape together enough cash to buy it in January or February. I just hope it’s still cheap then.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

Cash savings vs the stock market: what’s the best option for my money in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings accounts are paying decent levels of interest right now. But looking ahead, are they a better option than the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These are the highest yield income stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

There are lots of FTSE income stocks with high yields at the moment. There's more to it than that, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 for the first time in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 looks good value right now. With inflation and interest rates expected to fall, I think 2024 could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’d avoid

| Stephen Wright

After a mixed year for the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks there are buying opportunities ahead in 2024 – but…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I think could be winners in 2024!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start 2024 strong. As such, he's targeting these two UK shares he thinks could excel. Here…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These are the lowest P/E value stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

On this measure, it looks like the big FTSE banks could be the best value stocks to buy now. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 225% in a year but a P/E of 152! Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price smashed the FTSE 100 in 2023 and made investors rich. Yet I suspect the next 12…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’m avoiding

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that strong fundamentals will drive performance in 2024. What does that mean in terms of FTSE 250…

Read more »