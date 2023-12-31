Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price is finally surging! Will this continue in 2024?

The Lloyds share price is finally surging! Will this continue in 2024?

I’ve got high hopes for the Lloyds share price in 2024. I’d happily fill my boots today hoping for plenty of dividends and growth tomorrow.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After hitting 596p in April 1999, the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has been inflicting pain and misery on shareholders for more than two decades.

Even before the 2007 financial crisis, it had crashed to 286p per share. It bottomed out at 28.9p in March 2009 and has largely flatlined since. I bought Lloyds at 45p per share on 2 June, and for just 40p on 8 September. That’s 93.3% below its 1999 peak.

Buying Lloyds shares is a triumph of hope over experience. British investors must be a hopeful bunch, as it’s still the UK’s most traded stock, right up there with mega-growth stock Rolls-Royce.

Too cheap to resist?

There are two main attractions. The first is that Lloyds shares are dirt cheap, trading at just 6.57 times earning. The price-to-book value is 0.6, where a figure of one is seen as fair value. The low valuation offers protection against further share price falls and plenty of bounce-back potential.

The second big attraction is the dividend. Lloyds shares are forecast to yield 5.8% in 2023, nicely covered 2.8 times by earnings. This gives scope for further growth in 2024, when markets predict a yield of 6.45%.

Lloyds has cleared up most of the mess left by the financial crisis. In 2022, it made a full-year profit of £6.92bn. 2023 looks positive, with Q3 pre-tax profits jumping from £576m to £1.86bn year-on-year, beating estimates.

Yet the share price has refused to respond, until now. It’s jumped 9.8% in the last month, despite little company news of note (aside from yet more branch closures). Yet it’s only 3.27% higher than one year ago.

December’s rally was triggered by hopes that interest rates have peaked. Markets now expect the UK base rate to fall from today’s 5.25% to 3.5% across 2024.

If they’re right, it should help spare the UK house price crash, and all the costly arrears, defaults and repossessions that would entail. As Lloyds is the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, it’s likely to be the biggest beneficiary.

Brilliant dividend income stock

Yet falling interest rates are a double-edged sword for the banks. They will squeeze net interest margins, the difference between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers. This is a key metric for investors.

The big high street banks have come in for severe (and deserved) criticism for paying derisory savings rates, but it hasn’t half helped the bottom line.

My Lloyds shares are up 10.46% in total, boosted by my first dividend on 14 September. I’m short of investable cash after Christmas, otherwise I’d top up my stake today.

Lloyds is my favourite FTSE 100 bank, as it restricts itself to the safer end of the banking market. Unlike Barclays, there’s no risky investment banking arm. It doesn’t have HSBC‘s Chinese exposure and looks more solid than accident prone NatWest.

2024 could be bumpy. House prices are still falling. The UK could even slip into recession. Both would hurt Lloyds. But I think its shares look terrific value despite the recent surge.

My personal experience of holding Lloyds shares has been positive, so far. I’ve got grounds to hope for more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

Cash savings vs the stock market: what’s the best option for my money in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings accounts are paying decent levels of interest right now. But looking ahead, are they a better option than the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These are the highest yield income stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

There are lots of FTSE income stocks with high yields at the moment. There's more to it than that, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 for the first time in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 looks good value right now. With inflation and interest rates expected to fall, I think 2024 could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’d avoid

| Stephen Wright

After a mixed year for the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks there are buying opportunities ahead in 2024 – but…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I think could be winners in 2024!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start 2024 strong. As such, he's targeting these two UK shares he thinks could excel. Here…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These are the lowest P/E value stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

On this measure, it looks like the big FTSE banks could be the best value stocks to buy now. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 225% in a year but a P/E of 152! Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price smashed the FTSE 100 in 2023 and made investors rich. Yet I suspect the next 12…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’m avoiding

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that strong fundamentals will drive performance in 2024. What does that mean in terms of FTSE 250…

Read more »