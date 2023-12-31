Home » Investing Articles » One FTSE 100 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’d avoid

One FTSE 100 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’d avoid

After a mixed year for the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks there are buying opportunities ahead in 2024 – but investors need to tread carefully…

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has had an unremarkable year in 2023, trailing the S&P 500 by some margin. But the performance of the index was very uneven, with Rolls-Royce doing well and Anglo-American struggling. 

Looking ahead to 2024, I’m expecting more mixed fortunes for FTSE 100 stocks. There are some that I’m looking to buy and others that I’d rather stay well away from.

Buy: Experian

Experian (LSE:EXPN) has been one of the better performers of 2023. But it didn’t always look like it was going to be that way – in November, the stock was 15% below its price at the beginning of the year.

The stock started to look up quite sharply as news of a potential interest rate cut started to come from central banks in the UK and the US. If that materialises in 2024, the business stands to benefit.

With mortgage rates starting to come back down, there’s a chance things could look up for Experian sooner rather than later. And if that continues through 2024, I think the stock could do well.

The risk with the stock is that it’s expensive. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is artificially inflated by weak 2023 earnings, but even against 2022’s bumper results, the stock still doesn’t look cheap.

In my view, though, Experian is one of the highest-quality businesses on the FTSE 100. It has relatively little competition, a product that is indispensable to its customers, and a strong balance sheet.

Combine that with a potential tailwind from falling interest rates and I think investors could have a winning combination. That’s why I’m looking to buy the stock in 2024.

Avoid: Vodafone

Vodafone (LSE:VOD), on the other hand, is a stock I’m staying well away from. It trades at a low P/E ratio and has a big dividend yield, but even this isn’t enough to convince me to think about buying it.

Unlike Experian, Vodafone operates in a business that is highly capital intensive. It has expensive infrastructure to maintain and inflation has been a big issue with this. 

As well as being capital intensive, the telecoms industry has competitors that price aggressively. This makes it difficult for any of them to generate decent returns.

It’s not all bad news for the business, by any means. The company is attempting to slim down its operations to try and improve its margins, which looks like a good move.

Furthermore, there’s the possibility of a merger with Three UK. If this goes through, then the company might manage to achieve the kind of scale that would give it a genuine advantage over its rivals.

Things might work out for Vodafone shareholders from here and I hope they do. But the risks look significant to me and I think there are better investment opportunites from the FTSE 100 right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

Cash savings vs the stock market: what’s the best option for my money in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings accounts are paying decent levels of interest right now. But looking ahead, are they a better option than the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These are the highest yield income stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

There are lots of FTSE income stocks with high yields at the moment. There's more to it than that, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 for the first time in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 looks good value right now. With inflation and interest rates expected to fall, I think 2024 could…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I think could be winners in 2024!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start 2024 strong. As such, he's targeting these two UK shares he thinks could excel. Here…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These are the lowest P/E value stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

On this measure, it looks like the big FTSE banks could be the best value stocks to buy now. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 225% in a year but a P/E of 152! Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price smashed the FTSE 100 in 2023 and made investors rich. Yet I suspect the next 12…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’m avoiding

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that strong fundamentals will drive performance in 2024. What does that mean in terms of FTSE 250…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here are 3 Warren Buffett guidelines I’m using to help me buy cheap FTSE 100 shares

| Alan Oscroft

Heading into 2024, I see so many FTSE 100 shares that I think are good value and it's hard to…

Read more »