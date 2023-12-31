Home » Investing Articles » Yields up to 9.6%! 3 red-hot FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

Yields up to 9.6%! 3 red-hot FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend forecasts for 2024

I’m searching for the best income stocks to buy at the next opportunity. Here are three whose dividend forecasts merit serious attention from investors.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The following passive income stocks all offer market-beating dividend forecasts for the New Year. Each of them carries a dividend yield that stamps all over the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%.

Here’s why I’d buy them for my Stocks and Shares ISA if I had the cash.

5.7% dividend yield

Keeping Britain’s lights switched on is an expensive business. And the cost of maintaining and upgrading the country’s pylons, power lines and related infrastructure is a constant threat to grid operator National Grid (LSE:NG).

But City analysts don’t expect this to compromise the company’s ability to keep paying large dividends. For the financial years to March 2024 and 2025 its yields sit at 5.6% and 5.7%, respectively.

These bright forecasts reflect the highly defensive nature of National Grid’s operations. They are largely unaffected by broader economic conditions. The business also has a monopoly on what it does, thus eliminating the competitive threats that most other UK shares face.

I expect this Footsie firm to keep paying big dividends for years to come. As the green energy transition continues it should have ample opportunities to grow earnings and, by extension, shareholder payouts.

8.1% dividend yield

FTSE 250-listed Foresight Solar Income Fund (LSE:FSFL) is another non-cyclical dividend stock I’m looking at today. As the name implies, it focuses on harnessing energy from the sun, a strategy that could deliver long-term income growth as demand for clean energy booms.

This renewable energy stock has concentrated its investment in solar farms in this country, although it also has operations in Spain and Australia. This wide geographic wingspan helps group earnings if poor weather conditions develop in certain territories, a constant risk for such businesses.

For 2024 Foresight carries a healthy 8.1% dividend yield. And it appears in good shape to meet current payout forecasts. Global revenues are 85% contracted for next year, providing excellent earnings visibility.

What’s more, the company also has a strong balance sheet to help it continue returning cash to investors. Last month it doubled its ongoing share buyback programme to £40m.

9.6% dividend yield!

Purchasing banking shares can be a risky business during uncertain economic periods. Loan impairments can rise and product demand can stall or even reverse.

However, I’m seeking to add Bank of Georgia (LSE:BGEO) shares to my portfolio for next year. This is because major economic bodies are currently tipping further strong economic growth in the territory. The IMF, for instance, tips GDP to expand by 4.8% year on year.

In such a landscape, dividends at the bank would likely continue soaring. And City analysts agree. This is why Bank of Georgia — whose underlying pre-tax profits leapt 32.5% during Q3 — carries a huge 9.6% dividend yield for the New Year.

Low banking product penetration in its home market provides the bank with significant long-term investment potential too, despite geopolitical risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Foresight Solar Fund. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

Cash savings vs the stock market: what’s the best option for my money in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Savings accounts are paying decent levels of interest right now. But looking ahead, are they a better option than the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These are the highest yield income stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

There are lots of FTSE income stocks with high yields at the moment. There's more to it than that, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 for the first time in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 looks good value right now. With inflation and interest rates expected to fall, I think 2024 could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’d avoid

| Stephen Wright

After a mixed year for the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks there are buying opportunities ahead in 2024 – but…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here are 2 UK shares I think could be winners in 2024!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to start 2024 strong. As such, he's targeting these two UK shares he thinks could excel. Here…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

These are the lowest P/E value stocks on the whole FTSE 100

| Alan Oscroft

On this measure, it looks like the big FTSE banks could be the best value stocks to buy now. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 225% in a year but a P/E of 152! Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price smashed the FTSE 100 in 2023 and made investors rich. Yet I suspect the next 12…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock to consider buying in 2024… and one I’m avoiding

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that strong fundamentals will drive performance in 2024. What does that mean in terms of FTSE 250…

Read more »