Home » Investing Articles » Small-Cap Shares » 3 high-growth penny stocks to consider buying for 2024

3 high-growth penny stocks to consider buying for 2024

Edward Sheldon’s been scanning the market for penny stocks with significant potential. Here are three he likes for 2024.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks can have a place in a well-diversified portfolio. These investments are high-risk. However, on the plus side, they can potentially deliver huge returns.

Here, I’m going to highlight three high-growth penny stocks to consider for 2024 and beyond. All three companies have momentum right now, and I think they’ve a lot of potential from an investment perspective.

Eleco

First up is Eleco (LSE: ELCO). It’s an under-the-radar software company that specialises in solutions for building/project management. It recently won the ‘Project Management Software of the Year’ award for the 10th consecutive year at the annual Construction Computing Awards 2023.

Eleco’s growth has been rather muted in recent years. However, growth now appears to be picking up, thanks to a shift to a recurring revenue or software-as-a service (SaaS) business model.

For 2024, analysts expect the company to generate revenue growth of around 16% and earnings growth of around 25%. That’s a decent level of growth.

One thing that caught my eye here is the fact Eleco recently raised its interim dividend by a whopping 25%. This suggests management is very confident about the future.

Of course, a weak macro environment is a risk with Eleco. This could negatively impact the building industry.

Taking a longer-term view however, I like the look of this software stock. The forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 19, which is not high for a profitable SaaS company.

hVIVO

Next we have hVIVO (LSE: HVO). It’s a small healthcare company that offers services for clinical trials and lab testing and serves a number of the top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies.

This is a business with a lot of momentum right now. Back in September, it reported revenue growth of 52% for the six-month period ended 30 June. At the time, it also said it intends to start paying annual dividends soon (again, this is a clear sign of confidence from management).

Meanwhile, in December, the company said that recent trading has been ahead of guidance.

I will point out that while the global pharmaceutical industry looks set for long-term growth, there could be ups and downs along the way. So there’s no guarantee the company’s momentum will continue.

At a P/E ratio of 20 however, I think the penny stock has a lot of potential. And it’s worth noting that rival Ergomed recently received a takeover offer.

Creo Medical

Sticking with the healthcare sector, the third stock I want to highlight is Creo Medical (LSE: CREO). It’s a medical device company that specialises in instruments for endoscopic (minimally invasive) surgery.

Creo’s flagship product, Speedboat Inject, looks really interesting. A multimodal endoscopic instrument, it can be used by surgeons to dissect, cut out, inject, and more.

The company is certainly having a lot of success with this product. In the first half of 2023, the company saw a 42% year-on-year increase in the volume of procedures with Speedboat Inject and a 44% increase in its user base from the end of 2022.

Now this is the riskiest of the three penny stocks, to my mind. That’s because the company isn’t yet profitable.

However, with revenues forecast to rise 24% in 2024, I think it’s worth a closer look right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Small-Cap Shares

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

I’ll be snapping up this rising AI penny stock in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Selling for under £1, this London-listed penny stock is specialising in the exciting fields of artificial intelligence and big data.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

This UK penny stock has rocketed 300% in 2023. Is it too late to buy?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at one turnaround penny stock that's delivered massive gains for those brave enough to…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to consider buying in 2024

| Roland Head

Buying cheap shares in good quality, profitable businesses could be a good strategy for 2024, says Roland Head. Here are…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I think could turn into pounds in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

A lot of penny stocks have fallen further than the bigger ones in 2023. I'm wondering which of them might…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 95.2%, what’s going on with the RC365 share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The RC365 share price rose over 700% in the year to July, before collapsing. Dr James Fox asks what's going…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks savvy investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some penny stocks offer hot growth prospects. Our writer breaks down two that investors looking for the next big thing…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Small-Cap Shares

Invest in gold? I think undervalued UK shares could deliver bigger returns

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking a medium to long-term view, Edward Sheldon reckons small-cap UK shares – which are very cheap right now –…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

One 9p penny stock I’m loading up on in 2024

| Ben McPoland

This penny stock has fallen more than 50% over the past two years despite encouraging progress being made at the…

Read more »