Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 income shares that look dirt cheap!

Here are 2 income shares that look dirt cheap!

Our Fool thinks this pair of income shares look undervalued. However, are they are a buy? Or are they value traps that should be avoided.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The pandemic and the ensuing hangover have seen markets take a hit in the last few years. But I’m looking for the positives. While share prices are beaten down, that does mean higher yields. With that, I’m looking at income shares. Should I these two today?

Tobacco powerhouse

With a yield of 9.8% as I write, I’m watching British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) like a hawk. I’m a shareholder. Yet I‘m tempted to top up my holding. It looks cheap, trading on an earnings multiple of around six.  

The biggest risk with British American Tobacco is the declining popularity of smoking. Governments around the world are pushing to create a ‘smoke-free’ society and it seems to be working. In an early December update, the business announced it was to write down the value of some of its US cigarette brands. Including names such as Lucky Stripe, this will total £25bn. While the tough economic environment certainly played its part, the firm also pinned it down to the rise of “illicit modern disposables”. This will no doubt continue to be an issue going forward.

That said, the firm is aware of this and as such is diversifying away from its traditional income streams. It plans to generate 50% of its revenues from nicotine alternatives by 2035. With its New Categories division, it’s making good headway. It’s on track to break even two years ahead of schedule. It’s upping its investment into this area in the years ahead.

Only time will tell whether this proves to pay dividends. While it looks cheap, I’ll be waiting for the smoke to clear before deciding on my next move. I’m content with the exposure I have to the company for now.

Telecoms behemoth

There are only a few companies that offer a higher yield than British American Tobacco. Vodafone (LSE: VOD), at a whopping 12%, is one of them.

One reason for its double-digit yield is due to a sharp decline in its share price this year. Yet trading at just six times earnings, would I be smart to buy?

Under new CEO Margherita Della Valle, the business has looked to reverse its poor form of late. It has heavily underperformed in the last few years. Della Vale is hoping to change this. Most recently, it attempted to streamline by offloading its Spanish business in a deal worth €5bn.

It’s also seen growth in Germany, which is one of its core markets. For Q2, revenue grew 1.1% for the region. That’s an improvement on the small loss seen in Q1. Growth in Africa, where revenues jumped 9%, is another encouraging sign.

While its expansion is a positive, one issue is the large amount of debt the business has incurred to fuel this growth. Currently, this sits at €36bn, which is a rather sizeable pile. Higher interest rates won’t help in reducing it. There’s also the issue of rising costs. Its margins have been squeezed as inflation continues to linger.

While its yield is attractive, I’m also concerned about its sustainability. At its current rate, I’m not sure it can survive. For that reason, I’m keeping Vodafone on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-step plan to start buying shares and build wealth — with £800

| Christopher Ruane

If this writer wanted to start buying shares for the first time in the new year, here's the handful of…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim for £310 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett is an investing legend. Our writer explains how he'd learn from Buffett when aiming to set up passive…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

These dividend shares offer just enough great passive income in 2024

| Paul Summers

The best dividend shares to own probably aren't those with sky-high yields, according to research. Paul Summers picks out some…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

My top passive income idea for 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks this FTSE 100 share with a double-digit dividend yield offers him a potentially lucrative passive income stream…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Tesco shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

Tesco shares might not be the most exciting picks on the London stock market. But over the very long term,…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

3 magnificent AIM stocks to consider buying for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AIM stocks can play a role in a diversified investment portfolio. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three to consider buying for…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 company selling at 30% off this New Year’s Eve?  

| Oliver Rodzianko

With the new year just around the corner, this Fool has been looking for shares on sale. He thinks he…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Should the Tesla share price be $53 or $380?

| Stephen Wright

Is the Tesla share price much too high or much too low? Stephen Wright sets out how investors can figure…

Read more »