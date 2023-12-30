Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 3 magnificent AIM stocks to consider buying for 2024

3 magnificent AIM stocks to consider buying for 2024

AIM stocks can play a role in a diversified investment portfolio. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three to consider buying for 2024.

The UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) can be a bit of a goldmine when it comes to investment opportunities. While it’s true that AIM stocks are higher up on the risk spectrum, they can also offer the potential for exponential returns.

Here, I’m going to highlight three top AIM stocks for investors to consider for 2024. All three of these businesses are already profitable (which significantly reduces risk) and look set for strong growth in the years ahead.

Cerillion

First up is Cerillion (LSE: CER). It’s a fast-growing technology company that specialises in back-office software for telecoms companies.

This company has been a phenomenal investment in recent years. Thanks to strong sales growth, its share price has more than tripled over the last three years.

I think there’s plenty more to come from the company, however.

In a recent update, CEO Lewis Hall said that the market backdrop remains “extremely favourable”.

In a slower growth environment for telcos, the need to extract more revenue from existing assets and improve operational efficiency are just as important drivers for improving or replacing the enterprise software layer as investment in new 5G and fibre infrastructure,” he noted.

The downside to this stock is that it has a high valuation. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio — or P/E ratio — is about 30. This adds risk.

If the company can continue to generate strong growth, however, I think the stock is likely to keep rising.

Keyword Studios

Next we have Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS). It’s a leading provider of technical and creative services to the video game industry.

Keywords Studios has a great track record when it comes to growth.

However, recently, it has seen its share price plummet on the back of concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt its business model.

I do see AI as a risk here. Generative AI can do some amazing things these days.

That said, I think the stock is oversold.

Recent results showed that the company is still growing at a healthy rate (10% organic revenue growth for the six-month period to 30 June).

And management said it was excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

With the shares currently trading on a P/E ratio of just 13, I think the risk/reward proposition is compelling heading into 2024.

Alpha International

Finally, the third AIM stock I want to highlight – and it may not be an AIM stock for much longer – is Alpha International (LSE: ALPH). It’s an up-and-coming financial services company that specialises in foreign exchange risk management and payments solutions.

Successful investing is often about backing visionary leaders (just ask anyone who invested in Tesla a decade ago). And that’s one reason I like this company.

In recent years, founder and CEO Morgan Tillbrook has done an immense job of growing this business (five-year revenue growth of 630%). And with Tillbrook at the helm, I expect the firm to keep growing.

Another reason I’m bullish here, however, is that the company is planning to move from AIM to London Stock Exchange’s main market in 2024. I think this could increase interest in the stock.

This one has historically been very expensive. Yet recently, the P/E ratio has come down below 20.

That’s still not cheap, meaning there’s valuation risk. However, I think it’s an attractive valuation for this fast-growing business.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alpha Group International, Cerillion Plc, and London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International, Cerillion Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

