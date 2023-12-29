Home » Investing Articles » Will the Lloyds share price break 50p in 2024?

Will the Lloyds share price break 50p in 2024?

The Lloyds share price has spent most of the year below 50p. Following Warren Buffett, Stephen Wright thinks shareholders should hope this continues in 2024.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) has spent most of 2023 below 50p. Since the banking crisis in March, investors have been able to get two for £1 and still have change left over. 

One question for investors is whether or not the stock will break through the 50p barrier in 2024. I think, though, there are two good reasons for existing shareholders to hope it doesn’t.

Warren Buffett

According to Warren Buffett, most investors hope that the price of stocks they own will go up. And this, according to the Berkshire Hathaway CEO, is exactly the wrong attitude to have. 

As an investor, Buffett says there are two reasons for hoping the price of share he owns goes down. One is that he might want to buy more and the other is that the company might be looking to repurchase its stock.

A good example is Apple, which accounts for around half of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. During the first half of the year, the share price increased 55%, from $125 to $193.

For someone who might want to buy more shares, that’s bad. It means that a $1,000 investment would only buy five shares at the start of July, whereas it would have bought eight at the start of the year.

Apple is also a company that spends a significant amount on buybacks. The point of this is to bring down the outstanding share count, but this is much more effective when the share price is lower.

So far in 2023, the company has spent around $58bn on repurchasing stock and reduced its share count by 1.8%. If the share price hadn’t risen, though, the company could have reduced the number of shares by more.

UK banks

Exactly the same considerations apply to Lloyds. A share price below 50p represents a great chance to add to an existing investment, but even those who don’t plan on doing this stand to benefit if the stock stays down.

Like Apple, Lloyds has been buying back significant amounts of stock recently. And there’s a meaningful difference between doing that with the share price at 45p compared to 50p.

In 2022, Lloyds spent around £2bn on share buybacks. With the share price at 50p, that’s enough to bring down the share count by 4bn, but at 45p per share, the company can repurchase 4.4bn shares. 

The more the share count comes down, the more the value of each remaining share increases. This means there’s a benefit to investors if the Lloyds share price stays where it is. 

Of course, it’s better for shareholders who are actively looking to sell in the near future if the price goes up. But investors with a long-term view should hope the stock doesn’t make it above 50p.

What will 2024 bring?

Looking ahead to 2024, I think it’s likely that Lloyds will continue to repurchase its shares. That means investors have a reason to hope the share price stays below 50p for as long as possible.

Since the company buying back its stock increases the value of the remaining shares, I think the share price will get pushed above 50p eventually. But shareholders should hope this doesn’t happen in 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are some of the best dividend forecasts I’ve seen for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two income stocks that have attractive dividend forecasts for the coming year, thanks to a strong…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 15,625 shares of this FTSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE stock is out of favour but I think it’s worth considering for passive income and the recovery potential…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

A magnificent 9.56% yield! I think this is one of the best stocks to buy for income in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking the best stocks to buy in January. I want income, but growth would be good too and this…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two intriguing and yet under-the-radar growth stocks that could deliver huge long-term returns.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK shares are among the cheapest in the world! I’m buying all I can before the next bull market

| Harvey Jones

2023 has been a disappointing year for UK shares but the FTSE 100 is stirring into life and I'm getting…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was investing money in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024, he’d allocate capital to several different…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rally in January 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Could the 'January Effect' cause the stock market to rally and foretell a bull market for 2024 like many commentators…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

6% yield and P/E of just 8.42! This income stock is up 35% but still looks cheap

| Harvey Jones

This income stock still seems good value despite its recent share price spike. But I'm wondering whether the headline yield…

Read more »