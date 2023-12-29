Home » Investing Articles » This UK penny stock has rocketed 300% in 2023. Is it too late to buy?

This UK penny stock has rocketed 300% in 2023. Is it too late to buy?

Paul Summers takes a closer look at one turnaround penny stock that’s delivered massive gains for those brave enough to buy at the start of this year.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I ever needed reminding that penny stocks have at least the potential to dramatically alter my wealth far quicker than the average blue-chip, I only need to look at McBride (LSE: MCB).

As I type, shares in the household and professional cleaning products manufacturer have soared over 300% in 2023.

What’s gone so right?

In a nutshell, its success is all down to the company upgrading guidance several times.

Having endured a rise in costs in recent years due to the pandemic-related disruption of supply chains and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, McBride announced in July it was back to making a profit. News of business wins and strong demand from existing clients was also lapped up by the market.

Not that this reaction is really that surprising. There were once concerns that McBride might be a goner.

What makes the small-cap’s performance particularly noteworthy however, is that a good chunk of its gains have only been made in the past couple of months.

Go back to mid-October and the stock was changing hands for around 32p. But in November, McBride said that it was continuing to trade ahead of expectations. Overall volumes were 8.2% higher in the first four months of the current financial year. Budget items were proving particularly popular as consumers looked to make their pounds stretch.

By mid-December, those very same shares were trading for almost 90p a pop.

Still cheap?

Despite the massive gain seen over this year, McBride still trades on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than six. That looks screamingly good value, at least initially.

Then again, no investment is devoid of risk. The company has already said it “remains alert” to the impact of world events on commodity markets. This may lead to more cost pressures kicking back in for what is already a (very) low-margin business.

Another, more general thing to remember about small-cap stocks is that they tend to be far more volatile than the average FTSE 100 juggernaut. That can lead to huge gains in the good times but the opposite can also be true when economic clouds gather, or during a simple bout of profit-taking.

Too much debt for my liking

My main concern here is the debt pile. This is currently around the same as the value of the entire business!

Now this doesn’t matter quite so much if trading keeps improving. But that ‘if’ is the most important word in that sentence.

Having a weak balance sheet also means that dividends aren’t on the menu. That’s understandable. The problem is that I won’t be compensated if the shares now fall. Being paid to be patient is one thing, not being paid while my holding shrinks in value and other stocks fly is another.

All this helps to explain that still-seriously-low valuation. But it’s hardly comforting.

Not for me (probably)

I congratulate any Fools who dared to invest in McBride at the beginning of the year. As much as I would have enjoyed those gains, I know my risk tolerance wouldn’t have allowed it.

For now, I’m happy to sit on the sidelines. If the debt reduces, I may reconsider.

In the meantime, I’m concentrating on picking up some much higher-quality stocks before the next bull market arrives.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

These were the FTSE 100’s biggest fallers in 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the final trading session over, the FTSE 100 is up by under 3% in 2023. However, these Footsie stocks…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a second income of £10k a year

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks the stock market is the best source of second income available. Especially if he's able to leave…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Are Vodafone shares like buying £1 coins for 35p?

| Mark Tovey

This FTSE 100 telecoms giant is trading at a rock-bottom valuation with an 11% dividend yield. But why is this…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here are 5 ways to find cheap shares to consider buying for the year ahead

| Alan Oscroft

It looks like there are a lot of cheap shares out there right now. But if we use a bad…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are some of the best dividend forecasts I’ve seen for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two income stocks that have attractive dividend forecasts for the coming year, thanks to a strong…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 15,625 shares of this FTSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE stock is out of favour but I think it’s worth considering for passive income and the recovery potential…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

A magnificent 9.56% yield! I think this is one of the best stocks to buy for income in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking the best stocks to buy in January. I want income, but growth would be good too and this…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two intriguing and yet under-the-radar growth stocks that could deliver huge long-term returns.

Read more »