Home » Investing Articles » Are Vodafone shares like buying £1 coins for 35p?

Are Vodafone shares like buying £1 coins for 35p?

This FTSE 100 telecoms giant is trading at a rock-bottom valuation with an 11% dividend yield. But why is this Fool so bearish on Vodafone shares?

Mark Tovey
Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value investors are always looking for good deals – similar to buying £1 coins for less than their true worth. Currently, Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares, with a price-to-book (P/B) value of just 0.35, seem to offer just such a bargain.

But is this really the case, or is there more to the story?

Hold the line

At first glance, Vodafone’s low P/B ratio suggests that the company is undervalued.

However, delving deeper into its financials reveals a less rosy picture.

The telecoms giant recently reported a 1.3% decline in group core earnings to €14.7bn (£12.78bn) for the year, missing its own targets​​.

This, after years of underperformance, led the company to announce it would be slashing 11,000 jobs in an effort to right the ship.

All the while, more and more competitors are appearing in the rear-view mirror, threatening to cause still greater problems for the FTSE 100 company.

Dialling into debt and competition

Vodafone’s considerable debt, equal to 110% of the value of its equity, is weighing the company down. The average debt-to-equity ratio in the telecoms sector is 80%.

All the while, Vodafone faces fierce competition from rivals in the sector.

Germany, its largest market, has returned to growth overall, but the company reported service revenue down 1.1% in Q2 after a 0.5%drop in Q1, mainly because of broadband customer losses.

Similarly, Vodafone’s performance in Italy and Spain has also been affected by fierce competition, leading to declining quarter-on-quarter results.

In the high-growth African segment, Vodafone is very far behind its FTSE 100 rival Airtel Africa in terms of market penetration.

But It’s not all bad news. The UK market brought some cheer for Vodafone as the company experienced strengthened service revenue following consumer price rises and a return to growth in the business segment​​.

‘Selling a kidney’

While Vodafone’s assets, like its network infrastructure, have inherent value, converting this into tangible financial gains is another matter. Tech entrepreneur Scott Galloway put it tastelessly but perhaps accurately in a recent podcast. He said capitalising on a troubled company’s book value is like trying to sell an unemployed person’s kidney.

Putting aside the obvious ethical problems, a person’s organs have a massive theoretical value, but extracting that isn’t practical. Vodafone’s assets – for example, its network infrastructure, telephone masts, and offices – while valuable on paper would in practice be difficult to convert into cash.

Therefore, the analogy of buying Vodafone shares as being similar to getting £1 coins for just 35p seems overly simplistic.

To summarise, Vodafone’s challenges include declining earnings, heavy debt, and competitive pressures. These cast a shadow over its investment appeal in my opinion.

I won’t be adding Vodafone to my portfolio, despite its rock-bottom valuation and 10% dividend yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

This UK penny stock has rocketed 300% in 2023. Is it too late to buy?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at one turnaround penny stock that's delivered massive gains for those brave enough to…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

These were the FTSE 100’s biggest fallers in 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the final trading session over, the FTSE 100 is up by under 3% in 2023. However, these Footsie stocks…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a second income of £10k a year

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks the stock market is the best source of second income available. Especially if he's able to leave…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here are 5 ways to find cheap shares to consider buying for the year ahead

| Alan Oscroft

It looks like there are a lot of cheap shares out there right now. But if we use a bad…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are some of the best dividend forecasts I’ve seen for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two income stocks that have attractive dividend forecasts for the coming year, thanks to a strong…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 15,625 shares of this FTSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE stock is out of favour but I think it’s worth considering for passive income and the recovery potential…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

A magnificent 9.56% yield! I think this is one of the best stocks to buy for income in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking the best stocks to buy in January. I want income, but growth would be good too and this…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two intriguing and yet under-the-radar growth stocks that could deliver huge long-term returns.

Read more »