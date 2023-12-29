Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into a passive income of £1,630!

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try and turn that into a passive income of £1,630!

I’m searching for dividend stocks to buy to make a stunning passive income. I think these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares could help me on my quest.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are many ways that we can choose to target a passive income. But far and away my favourite way to try and make extra cash is by building a portfolio of UK dividend stocks.

Share investing is proven to be a great way of making long-term wealth through a mix of capital gains and dividend income. The FTSE 100 for instance delivered an average annual return of 7.48% from its inception in 1984 to last year.

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future success. But I think 2024 will be a great year to load up on UK shares. Not only do British stocks carry valuations well below their long-term averages but the dividend yield on many top FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are too good to ignore.

Six passive income heroes

Right now, these share indexes carry forward yields of 3.8% and 3.4% respectively. But I think I can do a lot better than that with a little careful research.

Here are three Footsie companies that offer yields above the index average…

StockSectorDividend yield
AvivaLife insurance7.6%
GlencoreMining7%
Legal & General GroupLife insurance9%

… and here are three from the FTSE 250 that offer an even-larger average yield.

StockSectorDividend yield
ITVMedia8.3%
Supermarket Income REITReal Estate Investment Trusts7.4%
NextEnergy Solar FundClosed End Investments9.6%

Dividends are never guaranteed, and the payouts that companies deliver can be affected by economic, industry or company-specific factors. But by investing in a broad range of stocks like those above I can reduce the risk of dividend disappointment.

£1,630 in year one!

If these dividend forecasts prove to be accurate I could give my passive income a serious boost.

Let’s say I have £20,000 sitting in a low-yielding savings account. If I invested that equally across those six shares I would make an annual passive income of £1,630.

That’s far more than I could expect to make by investing it in a bog-standard savings account. The average yield for those FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares stands at 8.5%. By comparison, the best-paying easy access savings account (from Metro Bank) yields just 5.22%.

Compound miracles

Bear in mind too that that £1,630 in dividend income I’d make in year one could grow over time. I’m confident that these six blue-chip companies will all increase their dividends over the years, giving me an even-greater flow of cash from that £20,000 I invested.

I could even supercharge the passive income I make by reinvesting those shareholder payouts.

Using any money I receive to buy more dividend-paying UK shares, I would earn cash not just on my original investment but also on those reinvested dividends. This compounding effect is a powerful phenomenon in creating gigantic long-term returns.

As I say, many UK stocks are trading well below value right now. And with lots of quality companies offering large dividend yields, 2024 could be a great year to start building wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

| Charlie Keough

At their current price, this Fool thinks Lloyds shares look like a bargain. Here he details why he plans to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in Tesla stock 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock might have performed well in 2023, but it's been very volatile since the pandemic. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2024?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman reflects on the stunning performance of Rolls-Royce shares in 2023 as he looks ahead at the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Should these 2 FTSE 100 shares be my first buys of 2024?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has his eye on two FTSE 100 shares. One is a global bank with an attractive dividend yield,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are two key stock market lessons from 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Well, it's almost another year, and another time to think about what we should have learned from the stock market…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Can these 2 red-hot FTSE growth stocks smash the market again in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking top FTSE 100 growth stocks that can lift my portfolio to new levels in 2024. These two are…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could the Barclays share price hit £2 in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has leapt by 20% since slumping to its 2023 low in October. I'm optimistic that shareholders…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Passive income? No, I’m relentlessly compounding equity

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer thinks wanting to earn passive income is tempting. Yet, he thinks the wiser approach is building up equity…

Read more »