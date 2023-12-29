Home » Investing Articles » 2 stocks I expect Warren Buffett to buy in 2024

2 stocks I expect Warren Buffett to buy in 2024

The Berkshire Hathaway 13F is often surprising. But Stephen Wright thinks it’s highly likely Warren Buffett is going to buy these two shares next year.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even without the data from the last three months, 2023 has been a selling year for Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) has exited a number of stock investments and has a huge cash pile to show for it.

While selling shares in banks, consumer goods businesses, and healthcare companies, Berkshire has also been using its money elsewhere. That indicates two stocks I think Warren Buffett will buy in 2024.

Occidental Petroleum

One stock Buffett has been consistently buying in 2023 is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Berkshire’s stake in the oil company has grown from 194m shares to around 253m.

This isn’t an ordinary stock market transaction, though. As part of a deal to help Occidental finance an acquisition in 2019, Berkshire received warrants that allow it to buy Occidental stock at $56.62.

Whenever the stock is trading above that level, Buffett is able to buy the stock at a discount to the market price. And this has been the case fairly consistently in 2023.

Berkshire isn’t obliged to exercise its warrants. But with enough contracts to acquire another 83m shares, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Buffett adding to his company’s stake in Occidental in 2024.

Despite the unsual structure, this clearly demonstrates Buffett’s views on the outlook for oil prices over the long term. And that’s something for ordinary investors to consider in 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway

The other stock that Buffett has been consistently buying is Berkshire Hathaway. During the first three quarters of 2023, the Oracle of Omaha’s company spent around $7bn on repurchasing its own stock.

There are a couple of things worth noting here. One is that Buffett has stated before that Berkshire will only repurchase its own stock when the company believes it is undervalued. 

Of course, anyone can be wrong about the intrinsic value of a company’s shares. But it seems natural to me to think that the people closest to its inner workings would be able to offer the best estimate.

The other is that Berkshire’s stock sales this year means it has a larger cash pile to try and figure out a use for. And unless something more attractive presents itself, I’d expect this to continue into 2024.

At today’s prices, a $7bn share buyback amounts to a 1% return for investors. That’s not a lot, but I think the consistency is what gives the clearest signal that the stock is one Buffett is likely to keep buying.

How to invest like Warren Buffett

With the Occidental Petroleum purchases, Buffett is taking advantage of a special situation that Berkshire Hathaway’s size allows it to exploit. There’s no way for an ordinary investor like me to do the same thing by myself.

What I can do, though, is buy Berkshire Hathaway shares. That allows me to participate in Buffett’s investments. I’m obviously aware that the CEO won’t be around forever, which is a risk I need to consider.

Even beyond the CEO, though, the company has some very high-quality operations. That’s why it’s the largest investment in my stock portfolio – investing along side one of the best of all time is a nice bonus.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Occidental Petroleum. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here are some of the best dividend forecasts I’ve seen for 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two income stocks that have attractive dividend forecasts for the coming year, thanks to a strong…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 15,625 shares of this FTSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE stock is out of favour but I think it’s worth considering for passive income and the recovery potential…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

A magnificent 9.56% yield! I think this is one of the best stocks to buy for income in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm seeking the best stocks to buy in January. I want income, but growth would be good too and this…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’d buy for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two intriguing and yet under-the-radar growth stocks that could deliver huge long-term returns.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK shares are among the cheapest in the world! I’m buying all I can before the next bull market

| Harvey Jones

2023 has been a disappointing year for UK shares but the FTSE 100 is stirring into life and I'm getting…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was investing money in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2024, he’d allocate capital to several different…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rally in January 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Could the 'January Effect' cause the stock market to rally and foretell a bull market for 2024 like many commentators…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

6% yield and P/E of just 8.42! This income stock is up 35% but still looks cheap

| Harvey Jones

This income stock still seems good value despite its recent share price spike. But I'm wondering whether the headline yield…

Read more »