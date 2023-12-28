Home » Investing Articles » Could the Barclays share price hit £2 in 2024?

Could the Barclays share price hit £2 in 2024?

The Barclays share price has leapt by 20% since slumping to its 2023 low in October. I’m optimistic that shareholders might see decent gains next year.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This has been a lively year for the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price, which swung wildly at times. Yet despite a positive start to 2023, the stock is set to end the year down.

Surge and slump

As I write, the Blue Eagle bank’s shares trade at 153.82p, valuing the group at £23.3bn. This makes Barclays the 26th-largest business in the FTSE 100.

On 30 December 2022, the stock closed at 158.52p, so it has lost 3% this calendar year. However, following an early spurt to 2023, the shares hit a 52-week high of 198.86p on 8 March.

This initial gain didn’t hold, as a brief but intense US banking crisis sent financial stocks crashing worldwide. Within days, Barclays shares had lost 35% of their value, stunning shareholders (including me).

However, after bouncing back from late March to mid-September, they dived again to hit their 2023 low of 128.12p on 30 October. At this point, I saw this stock as a screaming buy. It has since leapt by 20%.

Barclays has been a long-term lemon

My wife and I bought this stock for our family portfolio in July 2022 at 154.5p a share. Hence, we’re roughly breaking even on our buy so far.

As an old-school value/income/dividend investor, I regard Barclays as a classic value play. Still, its shares have been a long-term let-down, losing 3.1% over one year and up only 2.5% over five years.

Yet at current levels, I continue to see this stock as one of the FTSE 100’s biggest bargains. It trades on just 4.6 times earnings, for a huge earnings yield of 21.8%. The Footsie’s figures are 11.3 and 8.8%, respectively.

What’s more, the market-beating dividend yield of 5% a year is covered a powerful 4.4 times by trailing earnings. This makes it one of the best-covered high yields in the market.

A binary bet on recovery in 2024?

My family bought into Barclays for its generous stream of dividends. Here are its shareholder payouts since the coronavirus lows of 2020:

Financial yearDividend per share
20216p
20227.25p (up 20.8%)
20232.7p* (up 20%)
*Interim dividend only

After lifting its cash payout by over a fifth in 2022, the bank then did much the same with this year’s interim dividend. I expect a final payment of 6p for 2023, paid in late March or early April 2024.

That said, UK economic growth has been close to zero in 2023 and many economists predict a recession next year. If this happens, Barclays could see its revenues, earnings and cash flow sliding.

Also, further pressure on households from inflation, hefty energy bills and higher interest rates could increase provisions for bad debts and loan losses. In addition, rate cuts would shrink the margins Barclays makes between lending and savings rates.

Despite this, I see the Barclays share price as a brilliant bargain today. Indeed, I have high hopes of it reaching £2 in 2024. That’s 30% above the current price. I could be wrong, but how might it get there?

First, rising earnings driven by a revival at the US investment bank. Second, by continuing to lift its dividends. Third, from higher earnings per share due to a smaller share base. Fourth, from lower bad debts boosting the bottom line. Fingers crossed I’m right!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Passive income? No, I’m relentlessly compounding equity

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer thinks wanting to earn passive income is tempting. Yet, he thinks the wiser approach is building up equity…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Could Imperial Brands be a great FTSE 100 value pick for 2024?​

| Mark Tovey

Imperial Brands offers a chunky dividend yield, but is it all smoke and mirrors? Our writer weighs up adding this…

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

2 top dividend shares I’d buy now and forget about

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks for dividend shares to buy with a good track record of payments and a bright future for…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 brilliant picks I’d love to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for dividend and share price growth from my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024, and these two FTSE…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to build it into passive income of £28,458 a year

| Harvey Jones

Building a passive income from stocks and shares is the work of a lifetime, but it's proving one of the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What will 2024 have in store for the BT share price?

| Charlie Keough

After a slow start, the BT share price has turned around its fortunes. Here, this Fool explores if the stock…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

With £7,000 to invest, here’s how I’d target compounded growth from FTSE shares

| Kevin Godbold

In recent years a healthy number of FTSE shares have multi-bagged, delivering life-changing compounded returns for investors.

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in an ISA or SIPP for the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was investing for half a decade within a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP, he’d want a…

Read more »