Can these 2 red-hot FTSE growth stocks smash the market again in 2024?

I’m seeking top FTSE 100 growth stocks that can lift my portfolio to new levels in 2024. These two are on a roll but can they keep going?

Growth stocks scare me, especially when they’re flying. I find it so hard to judge whether they can maintain their momentum. With so much of tomorrow’s value built into today’s valuation, a minor earnings disappointment can inflict major damage.

As I result, I’ve missed these two smashers. Have I left it too late to buy them?

The first is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD), which has been outpacing the market for as long as I can remember. A decade ago, its shares traded at 14.4p. They got a real lift in lockdown, spiking to 224p in November 2022, but sold off during the cost-of-living crisis. Today, they’d cost me 166p.

Is there more to come?

Despite this volatility, they’re still up 150% over five years and 36% over 12 months. Yet to my surprise, the stock trades at just 12.5 times earnings. I expected more like 20 times. That’s largely down to its fast-rising earnings, which have climbed with the share price, impressively.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also impressed, recently stating that as “the largest sports lifestyle retailer globally… [JD] offers best-in-class growth at a compelling valuation”.

JD is building up its brand partners and planning to double its store count over the next five years. Around 40% of these will be in the US. It’s also growing via acquisition.

There are risks. Debt has crept up from £2bn in 2020 to £2.5bn. The US may fall into recession, which could hit sales. If top brand partners, like Nike, switch to a wholly direct route to market, JD could suffer. However, I’m sick of watching the JD Sports share price climb, without my portfolio reaping the benefit. Now I plan to buy it in January.

I also missed out on the Marks & Spencer Group (LSE: MKS) resurgence, that has driven it back into the FTSE 100. I don’t feel so bad about missing out on Marks, though. It was never a stock I considered buying, as I feared its problems were insoluble.

Marks is back

While its food halls are great, the clothing section of its stores were a sorry sight. Its successful transformation strategy was a long time coming but I’m glad it’s finally bearing fruit. Marks now has a solid e-commerce operation too.

The share price has climbed a stunning 125% in the past year. On the FTSE 100, only Rolls-Royce has grown faster. Again, I expected the valuation to be super-expensive, but M&S shares are trading at a reasonable 15.1 times earnings.

There’s still no dividend, but consensus forecast suggests a yield of 1.26% in 2024 and 2.05% in 2025. By then, annual sales could top £13.16bn, up from £11.9bn in 2023. Net debt is heading in the right direction too. It was £2.56bn on 30 September. By 2025, it should have been whittled down to £2.1bn. Not bad, given the cost-of-living crisis.

Operating margins are wafer thin at 4.3%. Another worry – my biggest – is that I’m coming to the party way too late. I’d like to buy M&S shares, but I might wait until for a pullback before parting with my cash. I won’t wait to buy JD Sports though.