Home » Investing Articles » UK stocks could soar in 2024! Is it time to buy right now?

UK stocks could soar in 2024! Is it time to buy right now?

A chorus of optimistic voices predict a bullish time ahead in 2024 for UK stocks. But if they’re wrong, does it even matter?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As we end 2023, there’s no shortage of voices predicting a bullish market for UK stocks in 2024.

There are a few obvious reasons to be cheerful. For example, the interest rate raising cycle looks like it’s peaked. And that’s because inflation seems to be coming back under control.

On top of that, fears of deep recessions have morphed into utterings about soft landings and mild contractions. And, as is often the case, many businesses keep powering forward, growing their earnings and surprising the market.

Markets often do the unexpected

Attempting to predict the stock market is a mug’s game. But the apparent bullish consensus is a little unsettling because markets often move to confound the majority.

As always, the outlook is uncertain. But that’s just the name of the game. And key to investing effectively is to focus on the individual stocks and the businesses behind them.

It doesn’t matter what the main indices like the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and America’s S&P 500 are doing. What counts is whether stocks are triggering buy or sell indicators according to our investing rules.

And evolving a set of rules by which to invest is an important discipline. The most successful investors repeat the same mantra: discipline, discipline, discipline.

Just like billionaire investor Warren Buffett says, we can forget about having a high IQ. Instead, being disciplined is the secret weapon of successful investors.

So we need a well-defined investment process and the discipline to follow it exactly. And I read over and over again from successful investors that the first consideration regarding process is risk management.

Watching the downside

My own risk management strategy involves careful business selection, sensible position sizing, and a mental stop-loss for shares and businesses that move the wrong way, or which take too long to perform.

But risk management will be handled differently from one investor to another. For a start, there are so many different strategies and ways to invest.

It’s important to be clear about what kind of investors we are and what we are hoping to achieve with shares. For example, long-term investors will happily hold on to stocks for years. Position traders will hold shares for months to years. Swing traders might look at opportunities that take days or weeks to play out. And day traders probably need to find a new strategy!

In practice, it’s possible to treat different stock opportunities in different ways within the same portfolio. Buffett does that. We all know about his long-term holdings in consumer monopoly-type businesses like Coca-Cola and Apple. But throughout his career, Buffett’s also enjoyed many shorter-term and arbitrage-style trades and investments.

Even the great man likes a bit of action, it seems. And why not? He made his initial fortune with shorter-term trades based on valuation in the style of Benjamin Graham. And old habits die hard!

With so many investment styles available, there’s definitely opportunity and value to be found in the stock market. Although positive investment outcomes are never guaranteed.

Nevertheless, I’m considering stocks for 2024 and beyond right now, no matter what the general stock market does.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

7.7% yield and a P/E of 6.5! I’m desperate to buy more of this FTSE 100 share in 2024

| Harvey Jones

One top dividend-paying FTSE 100 share is at the top of my buy list for 2024. It's showing signs of…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This is my top growth stock for the New Year  

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko reckons that PayPal is the best growth stock out there right now. Here are his reasons why it's…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d buy 854 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to aim for £196 a month of passive income in 2024!

| James Beard

With a dividend yield in excess of 20%, there's a FTSE 250 stock that's sitting at the top of my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The easyJet share price soars as IAG stays grounded! Here’s what to expect in 2024

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price has done well in 2023 as its larger rival IAG has faltered. Will short-haul continue to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 top dividend shares to consider buying for passive income in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Analysts think AI stocks will outperform again next year. But could this create opportunities in dividend shares for investors looking…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Could Tesco shares hit 365p in 2024?

| James Beard

Tesco shares have risen 27% since the start of 2023. If this is repeated in 2024, they would reach 365p.…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

3 ‘Dividend Hero’ investment trusts to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investment trusts can be an excellent way to gain exposure to the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three he…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

FTSE 100: here are 3 predictions for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2024. And here are some…

Read more »