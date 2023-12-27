Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 investment trust has smashed Scottish Mortgage in 2023. Should I switch?

This FTSE 250 investment trust has smashed Scottish Mortgage in 2023. Should I switch?

Paul Summers takes a closer look at a FTSE 250-listed investment trust that’s run circles around its better-known peer this year. Will it remain on top in 2024?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in Scottish Mortgage have sprung back to life in recent weeks and might just deliver a double-digit return in 2024. As a holder of the FTSE 100 constituent, I certainly wouldn’t have expected this result earlier in the year.

But there’s a snag. This performance pales in comparison to another growth-focused investment trust from the FTSE 250.

Should I stick or twist?

Top performer

The fund in question is Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE: PCT). Launched as far back as 1996, it looks to tap into this ongoing megatrend and invests in companies of many different sizes from around the world.

Having lost height in 2022 as inflation soared and interest rates galloped higher, the trust has enjoyed a far more stellar 2023. As I type, we’re looking at a share price rise approaching 50%, bringing its market-cap to over £3bn. That’s enough to place it among the best-performing stocks in the FTSE 250 this year.

Initially, this seems like a stellar achievement considering that this fund is composed of 100 positions. But this becomes less surprising when we take a closer look at what it owns.

Over 12% of the trust is invested in Microsoft, for example. Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet occupy second, third and fourth spots respectively in terms of position size (each around 6-7%). All have enjoyed remarkable recoveries in the last 12 months.

Could this concentration now become the trust’s biggest risk? It’s certainly crossed my mind.

Overexposed

We know that the so-called Magnificent Seven — all of the above plus Tesla, Meta and Amazon — have been largely responsible for driving the gains seen in the US market in 2023. Knowing this, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which their popularity — and the popularity of the tech sector as a whole — moderates in 2024.

This is where the top-tier investment trust starts to look more attractive to me. Interestingly, only one of the Polar’s top four holdings — Nvidia — also features in the top 10 of Scottish Mortgage. The latter’s biggest positions are reserved for semiconductor giant ASML and financial tech firm MercadoLibre.

On top of this, the £11bn trust has holdings in companies as diverse as Ferrari and Moderna, not to mention significant exposure to private businesses that could become the titans of tomorrow.

A lower management fee of 0.34% is another plus. As we regularly highlight at Fool UK, keeping charges as low is as important for long-term investors as picking the right stocks or funds to match our risk tolerance. Investment gains compound. The same goes for costs.

My verdict

From a strictly returns-based perspective, I would have far preferred to have held Polar Capital’s trust this year. But I’m content to stick with Scottish Mortgage for 2024. I hope its greater deviation from the main US index might provide better downside protection going forward.

Ultimately, no one knows for sure how the share prices of either will perform next year. This is why, in addition to having exposure to companies attempting to disrupt entire parts of the market, I also plan to stay invested in stocks where demand for their products and services is relatively stable.

Wanting to back winners is understandable, but I also like to sleep well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up nearly 200% YTD, what’s next for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Rolls-Royce share price has performed exceptionally well in the last 12 months. Our author wants to know what the…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Investing just £100 per week in a SIPP could help make me a multimillionaire

| Ben McPoland

Stock market investing is done over long periods of time, which makes a SIPP a perfect choice for the creation…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

I’ll start 2024 with a bang via these passive income ideas

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some specific dividend stocks for passive income that he's watching closely to help get 2024 off to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce has been one of the best FTSE shares to buy in 2023. Here’s another

| Paul Summers

No prizes for guessing which FTSE company will end the year among the market's top performers. But very little fuss…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How I plan to invest in 2024 to target a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harshil Patel

What does it take to become an ISA millionaire? Using proven techniques, our writer outlines his plan to target a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 ways to build income from shares for an earlier retirement

| Kevin Godbold

This British stock investing guru made millions by focusing on a simple method to build income and capital gains from…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

£5 a day to invest? Here’s how I’d aim for passive income of £1,500 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd target a healthy passive income stream from regular investments in a diversified portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 value stocks to consider buying before the new year

| Roland Head

Market conditions could favour value stocks in 2024, suggests Roland Head. He highlights two UK companies he thinks could be…

Read more »