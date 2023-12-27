Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100: here are 3 predictions for 2024

FTSE 100: here are 3 predictions for 2024

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2024. And here are some of his predictions.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At this time of year, brokers love to share their stock market forecasts for the year ahead. Already, I’ve seen a few for the FTSE 100.

Personally, I’m not a fan of trying to predict the exact level of a stock market index 12 months out. That’s because there’s a lot of guesswork involved.

That said, I do have several more general predictions for the FTSE 100 for 2024. Here are three of them.

A look back first

Before I reveal my 2024 predictions, let’s first look at how much predictions for 2023 fared.

Last December, I said:

  • The FTSE 100 would see some volatility in the first half of 2023
  • Some Footsie companies would cut their dividend payouts in 2023 while others would raise them
  • The FTSE 100 would be a stock picker’s index this year

I’m pretty happy with these as all three were pretty much spot on.

We definitely saw some volatility in H1. After hitting 8,000 in February, the index crashed to near 7,200 in March.

We also saw dividend divergence. While a lot of companies raised their payouts, there were some firms that made cuts, such as miners and housebuilders.

Finally, it was very much a stock picker’s market. While the FTSE 100 as a whole has gone nowhere, there have been some huge gains within the index. For example, Rolls-Royce, 3i Group, and Sage are all substantially up this year.

2024: a better year?

As for my FTSE 100 predictions for 2024, the first is that the index will have a better year than 2023.

There’s quite a bit of economic uncertainty as we head into 2024. But there are also plenty of reasons to be optimistic from an investment perspective.

A reduction in interest rates – which looks like a real possibility in 2024 – is one.

Earnings growth from FTSE 100 giants such as AstraZeneca, Unilever, Diageo, London Stock Exchange Group, and BAE Systems, is another.

All things considered, I think there’s a good chance the Footsie will deliver solid returns next year.

8,000 and over

My second is that the FTSE 100 will rise above 8,000 at some stage during the year.

As I write this, the index is near 7,575. So a move to 8,000 would only represent about 6%. I think that’s very achievable in 2024, especially given the underwhelming performance of the index this year.

Where the index ends 2024 however, is anyone’s guess.

Time for takeovers

My third and final prediction is that we will see some takeover activity within the FTSE 100 in 2024.

Right now, a lot of UK-listed companies look really cheap. Oil entities, consumer goods companies, banks, healthcare firms… there are many undervalued businesses.

International companies and investors have been spotting value. This year, there has been a huge amount of takeover activity in the UK small-cap space. I reckon we could see them coming for FTSE 100 companies next.

So investors may want to consider allocating some capital to dirt cheap, individual FTSE 100 stocks in 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, BAE Systems, Diageo Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

7.7% yield and a P/E of 6.5! I’m desperate to buy more of this FTSE 100 share in 2024

| Harvey Jones

One top dividend-paying FTSE 100 share is at the top of my buy list for 2024. It's showing signs of…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This is my top growth stock for the New Year  

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko reckons that PayPal is the best growth stock out there right now. Here are his reasons why it's…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

UK stocks could soar in 2024! Is it time to buy right now?

| Kevin Godbold

A chorus of optimistic voices predict a bullish time ahead in 2024 for UK stocks. But if they’re wrong, does…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d buy 854 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to aim for £196 a month of passive income in 2024!

| James Beard

With a dividend yield in excess of 20%, there's a FTSE 250 stock that's sitting at the top of my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The easyJet share price soars as IAG stays grounded! Here’s what to expect in 2024

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price has done well in 2023 as its larger rival IAG has faltered. Will short-haul continue to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 top dividend shares to consider buying for passive income in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Analysts think AI stocks will outperform again next year. But could this create opportunities in dividend shares for investors looking…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Could Tesco shares hit 365p in 2024?

| James Beard

Tesco shares have risen 27% since the start of 2023. If this is repeated in 2024, they would reach 365p.…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

3 ‘Dividend Hero’ investment trusts to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investment trusts can be an excellent way to gain exposure to the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three he…

Read more »