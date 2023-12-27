Home » Investing Articles » 3 ways to build income from shares for an earlier retirement

3 ways to build income from shares for an earlier retirement

This British stock investing guru made millions by focusing on a simple method to build income and capital gains from shares.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income shares are one of three actionable ways investors can use the stock market to build a retirement pot. Picking and holding the stocks of businesses paying dividends can be a steady strategy for building wealth.

A powerful indicator of value

The UK’s first publicly declared ISA millionaire, Lord John Lee, is a big fan of dividends. And his book How to Make a Million – Slowly is a worthwhile read that can help guide investors.

Lee wrote that the payment of a dividend is “very important”. The practice indicates a company is making a profit and has enough to commit to shareholders. And there’s an obvious benefit to the private investor in receiving the cash.

He said he’s always been a lover of dividends. By reinvesting and compounding them, dividends contributed much to the growth of his ISA over the years.

In the recent bear market conditions, Lee doubled down on his focus on dividend-led investments. He‘s been buying shares in companies such as Legal & General, Aviva, STV, MP Evans, Anpario and others.

He likes his investee businesses to at least maintain dividend rates in a difficult period. That’s because reducing or passing dividends can “leave a scar on a company’s record which can never be erased”.

Focusing on dividends first can be a great strategy. A firm’s dividend record and the directors’ decisions about the shareholder payment can reveal much about the health of a business.

In his book, Lee wrote: “The payment of a dividend acts as a significant discipline on the board of a PLC in that it has to find the cash each year to pay those dividends”.

Always dividends first

His first guiding principle is to look for modest valuations and an attractive dividend yield. And that applies even when seeking total returns and not just income.

A focus on total returns is the second actionable way investors can use the stock market to build a portfolio of stocks capable of paying income for retirement

That means targeting capital gains from a rising share price and increasing income from an increasing dividend.

Lee makes the presence of a dividend a big part of his strategy for finding growing businesses with the potential to deliver decent total returns.

The London stock market has produced some impressive total-return success stories in recent years, such as Diploma, Bunzl and Halma. Those stocks could have contributed to building an early retirement pot for investors.

However, positive outcomes from picking the shares of individual companies are never certain or guaranteed. All businesses can sometimes face challenges. And it’s possible to lose money on stocks held long term, even when focusing on dividends first.

That’s where the third actionable way comes in for investors to use the stock market to build a pot targeting an earlier retirement.

This way aims to reduce some of the workload by investing in passive tracker funds, managed funds and investment trusts. Again, focusing on dividends first can be a good starting point for research.

My own way involves allocating parts of my portfolio to all three ways of approaching the stock market. And I’m aiming to generate a pot large enough to provide income for an earlier retirement.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Anpario Plc, Bunzl Plc, and Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up nearly 200% YTD, what’s next for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Rolls-Royce share price has performed exceptionally well in the last 12 months. Our author wants to know what the…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Investing just £100 per week in a SIPP could help make me a multimillionaire

| Ben McPoland

Stock market investing is done over long periods of time, which makes a SIPP a perfect choice for the creation…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

I’ll start 2024 with a bang via these passive income ideas

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some specific dividend stocks for passive income that he's watching closely to help get 2024 off to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce has been one of the best FTSE shares to buy in 2023. Here’s another

| Paul Summers

No prizes for guessing which FTSE company will end the year among the market's top performers. But very little fuss…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How I plan to invest in 2024 to target a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harshil Patel

What does it take to become an ISA millionaire? Using proven techniques, our writer outlines his plan to target a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 investment trust has smashed Scottish Mortgage in 2023. Should I switch?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at a FTSE 250-listed investment trust that's run circles around its better-known peer this…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

£5 a day to invest? Here’s how I’d aim for passive income of £1,500 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd target a healthy passive income stream from regular investments in a diversified portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2 value stocks to consider buying before the new year

| Roland Head

Market conditions could favour value stocks in 2024, suggests Roland Head. He highlights two UK companies he thinks could be…

Read more »