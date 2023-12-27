Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 3 ‘Dividend Hero’ investment trusts to consider for 2024

3 ‘Dividend Hero’ investment trusts to consider for 2024

Investment trusts can be an excellent way to gain exposure to the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three he likes for 2024.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment trusts are popular in the UK and for good reason. With these products, one can get access to a broad range of shares for a low annual fee.

Here, I’m going to highlight three ‘Dividend Hero’ investment trusts that investors may want to consider for 2024 and beyond. These are trusts that have increased their dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years.

Alliance Trust

First up is Alliance Trust (LSE: ATST).

This trust is unique. That’s because its investment manager, Willis Towers Watson, has appointed 10 different professional investors (all with different styles) to pick stocks for the portfolio.

Thanks to this approach, investors get highly-focused stock picking. They also benefit from increased diversification.

I really like the portfolio here. In the top 20 holdings, there are plenty of big names such as Alphabet and Amazon.

However, there are also some more under-the-radar businesses such as Latin American e-commerce powerhouse MercadoLibre and Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASML.

It’s worth noting that this trust does have a large weighting to North America, which adds some risk.

I’m comfortable with this exposure, however, as the US is home to many of the world’s most dominant businesses today.

The yield here is about 2.5%, while ongoing charges are 0.61%.

Scottish American Investment Company

Next, we have Scottish American Investment Company (LSE: SAIN).

What I like about this trust – which is designed to be a core investment for private investors seeking income – is that it’s very diversified. Not only does it offer exposure to a broad range of equity markets (US, Europe, Asia, Australia, etc.) but it also provides some exposure to other asset classes such as bonds and property.

Within the equity component, the trust owns a lot of high-quality businesses. For example, the top 10 holdings include diabetes drug powerhouse Novo Nordisk, tech giant Microsoft, and consumer staples champion PepsiCo – three world-class businesses.

I’ll point out that returns here in recent years have been a little below those of the product’s benchmark due to the trust’s focus on income. We can’t rule out further underperformance going forward.

I think it could play a role in a diversified portfolio, however.

The yield is about 2.7%, while ongoing charges are 0.59%.

Scottish Mortgage

Finally, I want to highlight Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT).

This trust has been a bit of a dog in recent years.

That’s because it has a ‘disruptive growth’ focus, and a lot of stocks in this area of the market have been slammed as interest rates have risen.

I think it may have bottomed though.

Recently, the Scottish Mortgage share price has stabilised. And with interest rates likely to be cut in 2024, the prospects for a lot of its holdings look attractive.

One holding in particular that’s worth highlighting here is SpaceX – the privately-owned space company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It has huge potential. Recently, it was valued at $175bn. That’s more than any FTSE 100 company is worth.

Now, Scottish Mortgage is a higher-risk trust. Many of its holdings are volatile.

For those seeking long-term growth, however, I think it’s worth considering as we head towards 2024.

The yield is about 0.5%, while the ongoing charge is 0.34%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in ASML, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, and Tesla. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

7.7% yield and a P/E of 6.5! I’m desperate to buy more of this FTSE 100 share in 2024

| Harvey Jones

One top dividend-paying FTSE 100 share is at the top of my buy list for 2024. It's showing signs of…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d buy 854 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to aim for £196 a month of passive income in 2024!

| James Beard

With a dividend yield in excess of 20%, there's a FTSE 250 stock that's sitting at the top of my…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 top dividend shares to consider buying for passive income in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Analysts think AI stocks will outperform again next year. But could this create opportunities in dividend shares for investors looking…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Legal & General is one of the FTSE 100’s greatest dividend shares!

| Royston Wild

Legal & General is hugely popular with investors seeking passive income shares. Here's why I bought this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to consider buying in 2024

| Roland Head

Buying cheap shares in good quality, profitable businesses could be a good strategy for 2024, says Roland Head. Here are…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 to aim for £293 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

On the hunt for long-term passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the success of Warren Buffett’s American Express investment speaks for…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to aim for decades of passive income

| Paul Summers

I think the best passive income stocks are those where demand for a company's products or services endures. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’d buy these 2 dividend shares

| Charlie Keough

With some spare cash, this Fool would turn his attention to dividend shares. Here he explores two he think could…

Read more »